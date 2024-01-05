Mesay 6.8-inch Foldable Touchscreen Car Display $96 $160 Save $64 For Android Auto users, Mesay's foldable touchscreen display offers an intuitive and safe way to use your phone while driving. Packed with features like rearview camera support, hands-free voice assistants, and multiple ways to connect, including Bluetooth, you'll be able to stay connected without ever taking your eyes off the road. $96 at StackSocial

If you're like me and have an older car that doesn't offer a display of some type, then chances are you probably aren't too familiar with just how incredible Android Auto can be. When synced with an Android phone, Android Auto essentially uses your car's infotainment system to provide access to your phone's smart features like navigation apps, voice assistants, and more.

The downside is, if your car doesn't have an infotainment system or built-in display, you really have no way to access these features without actually picking up your phone while you're driving (something no one should be doing, like, ever). However, there are external displays you can get, like this Mesay 6.8-inch foldable touchscreen, which let you take full advantage of your phone without ever having to take your eyes off the road.

Why this Mesay foldable touchscreen with Android Auto support deal is worth it

Your phone has tons of ways to make driving a much more pleasant experience, right? Navigation apps and systems, listening to your favorite music and podcasts through a Spotify playlist, you name it. However, without some way to access any of this through a display in your vehicle, you've got to take your eyes away from the road and go through your phone.

Not only is this dangerous, it's cumbersome to say the least, making it pretty difficult to swap between songs, check messages, or turn on navigation when you're not quite sure of where you're going. Picking up an Android Auto capable display lets you access your phone's features while driving, either via touch screen or voice commands, in a safer and much more intuitive manner.

What's great about Mesay's option is that it can connect to your phone in a number of ways, including syncing up via Bluetooth, for hands-free use via Google Assistant and voice commands. You can even mirror your phone's display on it using Screen Cast, so you can quickly access your favorite apps, check messages, make calls, and more.

We've written up an explainer detailing just what Android Auto can do, but think of it as a pseudo-smart system for your car. Most newer vehicles either have Android Auto or Apple CarPlay support built-in, which connects with a compatible phone to provide its features directly through the car itself. Older cars, however, usually won't have any of this, so a display like Mesay's opens up a lot of ways to help you stay connected during commutes.

Prices on these displays can vary, and usually, Mesay's runs for about $160 out of pocket. Pricey, to say the least, but it's an investment that's well worth it in the long run. So, with this down to just $96 over at StackSocial, it's a must-buy accessory for anyone looking to upgrade their car with the additional connectivity for a good price.