Google is well known for including humorous Easter Eggs in its software, and another one has just been discovered. Android Auto 7.0 includes a classic Rickroll, allowing you to enjoy your favorite musical meme from the comfort of your car. Sending unsuspecting victims to the music video for Rick Astley's 1987 hit Never Gonna Give You Up has been a staple internet prank since around 2008, and this longevity has earned it a place in our hearts — and now on our head units.

While Google is bringing more publicized changes to Android Auto, this particular discovery was made by a Redditor who shared a video of the Rickroll being activated in their own car (via Mishaal Rahman). However, it's unlikely many users will come across it without knowing where to look. Accessing it requires Android Auto v7.0 to be installed and the developer mode to be activated. The instructions provided by the Redditor to find the Easter egg are as follows.

On your phone:

AA settings > scroll to bottom, tap Version 10 times to enable developer mode > top right 3 dot menu > Developer settings > change Application Mode to Developer.

Then, in your car:

Go to AA app drawer on head unit > All car apps (if not available, make sure it's selected under customize launcher in AA settings)

In All car apps, you then need to scroll down to “UX Prototype”, double-tap this app and you’ll be in Rickroll heaven.

The Easter egg is totally worth the effort and, as always, even better when shared with someone else. Android Auto 7.0 began rolling out through the Play Store in mid-October, but if you don’t have it just yet, you can get yourself the latest APK if you’re keen to give it a try. Alongside arguably the best meme of all time, the update delivers a car UI Dark mode which is now independent of your phone, an improved Do Not Disturb function, and the usual bug fixes.

