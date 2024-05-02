Juggling tasks while driving is risky, but it's a common habit. Whether you're checking directions on Google Maps, playing your downloaded songs from Spotify, or sending a quick text, your eyes must remain on the road despite these distractions. The infotainment systems in modern cars, with their buggy and frustrating OSes, make this a tall order. This is where Android Auto steps in, offering features of the best Android phones while helping drivers focus on what matters most. Here's how it works.

What is Android Auto, and how does it work?

Android Auto transforms your car's dashboard into a smart mobile command center. Plug your Android smartphone into your car using a USB cable or connect wirelessly via Wi-Fi or mobile data, and your car's dashboard mirrors the familiar Android interface. You can then enjoy apps like Waze, WhatsApp, and Audible on a clutter-free, driver-focused interface.

Check out Google's list of compatible apps if you're curious if your favorite app works with Android Auto.

Android Auto brings Google Assistant to your dashboard for easy hands-free access. It also sits atop your car's infotainment setup, letting you switch between Android Auto and your vehicle's features.

Related 15 best Android Auto apps in 2024 Going for a drive? Take these apps with you

How can Android Auto use Google Assistant?

Google Assistant seamlessly integrates into Android Auto. Simple voice commands like "Hey Google" or tapping the microphone icon activate the assistant. This feature lets you easily set reminders, make calls, and navigate routes hands-free.

To get started, ask for directions to the nearest gas station or parking spot. Although it can't tackle vehicle-specific functions, like adjusting the seats, it handles tasks like playing music. It also controls smart home devices with an active data connection.

Related Best Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices in 2024 Complete your smart home makeover with these Google Assistant compatible devices

How to find out if your phone works with Android Auto

If you prefer a wired connection, connect Android Auto to your car display using a high-quality USB cable if your Android phone runs version 8.0 or higher.

For a wireless connection, your device should support 5GHz Wi-Fi and run on Android 11.0 or higher. Google and Samsung smartphones using Android 10.0 meet this requirement. Google also says that Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, and Note 8 with Android 9.0 are compatible.

If your phone runs Android 9.0 or below, download the Android Auto app. It's built into phones with Android 10 and above. Find out what software your phone runs by going to Settings > About > Android Version. Also, check Settings > System > System Update and see if a newer software version is available.

How to find out if your car works with Android Auto

It's rare to find a carmaker that doesn't include Android Auto in its latest models. The odds are in your favor, with more than 500 vehicles supporting Android Auto. Use our latest guide to check if your new car supports this feature.

Google provides a list of countries that support Android Auto, along with compatible vehicles and stereos if you have aftermarket upgrades.

How to set up Android Auto in your vehicle with a USB cable

Connecting your phone to your car with a USB cable is all it takes to use Android Auto. Your phone must have the Android Auto software installed, and your car must support the app. Here's how to do it:

Make sure your phone and car meet the requirements. Turn on your mobile data. Put your car in park (P) and turn on the infotainment system. Connect a USB cable to your car's USB port and the other end to your Android phone. Look for a Welcome to Android Auto screen on your smartphone. Check your car's stereo display for confirmation prompts if it doesn't appear. Close Follow the on-screen instructions, which may require downloading or updating Android Auto. Close Select the Android Auto symbol on your car's display if Android Auto doesn't start automatically.

How to set up wireless Android Auto in your vehicle

Android Auto offers a wireless option for a cleaner setup without wires. Here's how to set it up:

Ensure your phone and car meet the requirements. Turn on your mobile data. Park your car (P) and turn on the infotainment system. Navigate to your vehicle's infotainment settings and find the Bluetooth menu. Open the Settings on your smartphone and select Bluetooth. Go to Add another device and search for your car to begin pairing. You may need to confirm a PIN. Look for a Welcome to Android Auto screen on your smartphone. Check your car's display for confirmation prompts if it doesn't appear.

Does Android Auto take control of your car?

Android Auto does not allow control of built-in car systems, such as cruise control or air conditioning. However, it interacts minimally with the vehicle, such as muting music streams when a warning or alert sounds.

Google Maps for Android Auto will collect battery data from electric cars in future updates, as Google announced during CES 2024. With this feature, the app tracks and displays real-time battery information and adjusts your driving route autonomously according to the car's battery needs.

Source: Google

Smarter and uniform dashboard across different cars

Android Auto's standardized dashboard adapts to your smartphone settings, making the experience of switching cars smoother. While there are still areas for improvement, Google is refining and enhancing Android Auto. If you use an iPhone and are considering moving from Apple CarPlay, check out our Android Auto and CarPlay comparison.