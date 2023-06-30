Google Maps has joined us faithfully in our road trips for well over a decade now, helping us get to places we don't know how to get to. And paired with Android Auto, you get a solid navigation experience that lets you stay focused on the road while getting places. Even then, if you're using Android Auto, there is a strange restriction — you can't use Google Maps on your phone and your Android Auto dashboard at the same time. Now, though, this finally seems to be changing, as some users are reporting that they're able to use Google Maps on both their car and their phone.

As reported by users on Reddit, Google Maps can finally be used on both Android Auto and your regular Android smartphone simultaneously. This strange limitation meant that if you wanted to use Android Auto to display directions, the app would refuse to open on your Android phone, stating "Your phone can't display Google Maps while Android Auto is running." For some, this was a major disadvantage, since the Android Auto version only shows turn-by-turn navigation, an ETA, distance remaining, and music controls. Now, though, it can be used on both.

This is important because Android navigation is a bit more detailed, showing a full list of directions, so if you have a co-pilot who's also keeping their eyes on the road, they can assist you by using the smartphone version and looking at the next steps.

This was briefly introduced back in February, but it was likely an unintentional malfunction since it was removed after only two days. However, multiple users have reported its widespread rollout recently, with some receiving it as far back as a few days ago. It seems that this feature is now here to stay, so you can safely tell your trusty co-pilot to help you out on the road.