Summary Android Auto now supports 3D buildings on Google Maps, providing a more immersive experience on your car screen.

While navigating in the Maps app for Android, Google has started showing 3D buildings for a few users who have the option turned on.

Both features are gradually rolling out to the users, so there is a chance you may not see them on your devices just yet.

Android Auto got a major design refresh not too long ago that allowed more efficient utilization of your car’s screen. Depending on the display size and aspect ratio, Android Auto could display multiple apps side by side, like YouTube Music running on one side with Google Maps taking up the other half. It now looks like Google Maps on Android Auto is getting a more immersive view that its phone app has supported for long — 3D buildings.

The 3D buildings feature for certain cities has been around on Google Maps for more than a decade while there’s also a toggle to enable it. This immersive view is particularly helpful in finding a place easily, especially when you’re in a new city. It’s been available on the Maps app for Android and iPhone but hasn’t been an option on Android Auto — until now.

A Reddit user spotted that Maps on Android Auto has started showing 3D buildings for them recently. They hadn’t toggled any setting in the previous week, leading us to believe that it is a server-side change. As shown in the screenshot above, the buildings here appear translucent with the path you’re on in focus. Do note that the navigation isn’t turned on in the screenshot. Another user commented in the same thread that they too have the feature on Google Maps for iPhone but not on their Pixel 7.

While these 3D buildings don’t appear during navigation on Android Auto (based on what we have gathered so far), your phone may be getting that feature at least. A report by 9to5Google says that Maps has started showing 3D buildings even while you’re navigating on your phone (screenshots below). Before this, the feature would only appear when you’re browsing the Maps app and not while the app is giving you directions. You can try out the feature by turning on the 3D option from the layers menu available on the Maps’ home screen and zooming in until the buildings turn three-dimensional.

Source: 9to5Google

Several users can reportedly already see 3D buildings while navigating on the Maps app for Android, indicating that Google is rolling out the feature to a wider audience, albeit a little slowly. Meanwhile, the new Android Auto addition isn’t as widely available right now, making it hard to say for sure if this is a part of a public release or a limited test. We will hopefully find that out in the coming weeks as it rolls out to more people.

In case you don’t like the buildings to appear in 3D or find them intrusive, you can turn off the feature from the same layers menu. And if Google Maps itself isn’t your jam, there are plenty of alternatives available for Android that you can consider switching to.