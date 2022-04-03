Android Auto helps you stay focused, connected, and entertained. It lets you use Google Assistant so you can keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel and still play music, send text messages, make calls, and get directions. So if your in-car helper isn't speaking the same language as you are, things could get confusing. Some users are apparently encountering a bug in Google Assistant causing it to read messages in a language other than the one the user needs to hear.

By way of Auto Evolution comes reports that users are complaining on Google's Android Auto discussion forums that even though they made no changes, Google Assistant has begun reading out communications in a different language. WhatsApp messages are now being read in the version of Portuguese spoken in Portugal, rather than the Brazilian version of the language. At first blush, it doesn't seem like a widespread, major issue — but a member of the Android Auto team has confirmed that the dev team is investigating the glitch, which hints that it might be more serious than it seems. This is reminiscent of an issue that affected Google Maps users in March when for a time the only default language available was English.

There is currently no fix for this particular problem. If it's solely a Google Assistant flaw then a recent update might have caused it and reverting to a previous version or deleting then reinstalling it could help. At least Google is aware of the issue and is likely working on a fix.

WhatsApp supercharges voice message support

