Android 12 is one of the most significant updates to the OS since its inception, featuring a Material You redesign and several new features. Unsurprisingly, it also comes with its fair share of issues that Google has been slowly but steadily fixing with regular software or app updates. The company has now fixed another such bug that affected Android Auto and prevented users from receiving notifications for incoming SMSes.

The bug was an annoying one since the primary purpose of Android Auto is to notify you of incoming texts, emails, and other notifications while driving. Google Assistant would then read out the incoming message and allow you to respond to it via your voice, all without having to take your eyes off the road or touching your phone. However, many people started noticing that they were not getting notifications for new text messages while using Android Auto after updating their phone to Android 12. Some even reported facing the notification issue with Facebook Messenger.

Exasperated users tried fixing the issue by disconnecting/reconnecting the device, changing the cable, and tweaking some Android Auto settings to no avail. A restart worked temporarily, but affected users would again stop getting notifications for new messages after a few minutes. The bug affected the Pixel phones and other devices that have been updated to Android 12, including the Galaxy S21 series.

Thankfully, following months of complaints, an Android Auto team member has acknowledged that the issue has been fixed (via AutoEvolution) in the latest build of the app. The new version is still rolling out, but you can grab the APK from APK Mirror to see if it resolves the bug or not, though, Google has not mentioned the app's build number that fixes the issue. Users are also required to ensure the Messages app is up-to-date. In case updating to the latest version does not help, you will need to wait for a newer build to be available.

