If you have a newer car, you probably rely on Android Auto to get around town. With Google's phone screen version all but dead and Assistant Driving Mode still lacking in features, it's really the best remaining way to set out on a road trip this summer. Unfortunately, Auto's run into plenty of bugs lately, from failing Galaxy S22 devices to issues with the Android 13 beta program. Another glitch seems to be making its way into cars everywhere and making things just a little too dark for some users.

Drivers on Google's support forums have noticed Maps is stuck in dark mode, no matter what their phone or car is telling the device (via 9to5Google). Typically, Auto defaults to two settings: your car's brightness levels and the dark mode toggle on your phone. If you're driving at night, your vehicle automatically shifts into dimmed mode, lowering UI elements in the cabin and turning on headlights. Your phone uses this data to shift into dark mode, though it also follows whatever settings you have running on your phone.

Unfortunately for some drivers, Maps doesn't seem to follow these rules. Instead, it's stuck in dark mode permanently, regardless of the surrounding conditions or whatever device settings it's meant to follow. There doesn't seem to be a reason for why this is affecting some users and not others, though Maps v11.33 and later seem to be the cause of the problem.

On my end, I'm not seeing any issues on Android Auto running from a Pixel 6 with the latest Maps build installed. The app matched my car's light mode — dark when I was in a garage, light when I pulled out into direct sunlight — and functioned as expected when toggling dark mode on and off in settings. Still, this bug could confuse drivers, especially if they struggle to see the dark Maps interface in bright sunlight.

If you're affected by this problem, your best bet is to wait for a future update from Google. It might be worth uninstalling updates to Maps before re-updating from the Play Store, or you can try installing Maps v11.35 beta through APK Mirror. Unfortunately, until a permanent bug fix is released, Auto might be sticking to the dark side.