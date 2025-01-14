Summary Android Auto will be getting new car-ready apps in February, including video streaming, web browsers, and mobile gaming apps.

Only cars certified with Google built-in will support these new apps, ensuring they meet program requirements.

Android Auto powered by phones or on third-party devices will not get these new apps.

Move over Apple Car Play. Android Auto is about to take the crown as king of distracted driving. Starting next month, drivers will be able to watch videos, browse the internet, and even play mobile games.

Google's car-ready mobile apps program will bring more apps to cars with Google built-in (via Android Authority). The program was announced at last year's I/O, and hopes to fill the otherwise barren Play Store for cars app landscape with a dizzying array of choices for drivers.

Here's what's coming to Android Auto

Nirave Gondhia

The first apps you'll see are video, gaming, and browser apps. These all need to meet Google's safety and quality guidelines, and must support x86 architecture. Cars equipped with ARM chips need not apply. However, some may still be available through Android Auto's compatibility mode. All apps must be under 24p to qualify.

The full list of apps that will be available has not yet been released, but we do know AMC+ will be among them, so you can watch The Walking Dead rapidly deteriorate in quality by Season 6, just in case you were not road-ragey enough while driving.

Interestingly, Google's developer page mentions that only cars certified with Google built-in will support these apps. It is unclear which car models this means, but Google says this certification ensures vehicles meet the program requirements.

It has been a long time coming

Android Auto has spent the past few years as the forgotten sibling of Google's projects. There was excitement at I/O 2024 when Google announced they were finally bringing big updates to the platform, and the car-ready program was one of those.

These apps will not work on Android Auto on your phone or on third-party Android Auto displays. Google says this feature will come "at a later date."

Future plans for Android Auto include the following:

Bringing the platform to larger screens.

Including more app categories.

Including the program in the phone version of Android Auto.

There are few other details about what we can expect next month. The success of this program will depend on the quality and availability of apps. One thing is certain, you've never played Fortnite quite like you will when it is finally available on your car's entertainment console as you cruise down the highway.