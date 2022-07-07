Android Auto has been around for a while now, enabling car owners to get the best of Android on their cars. However, it hasn't been without its issues. Last month, we encountered a bug wherein Google Maps would remain stuck on dark mode, even after manual intervention through Settings. Google now seemingly has another Android Auto bug on its hands, with drivers reporting enlarged taskbar and icons on their head unit.

A quick gander at Google's support forum tells us that the issue is not widespread just yet, and is primarily impacting international devices running Android 12. The issue seems to be affecting newer Android Auto systems, as well as those that rely on cables, according to 9to5Google.

An image highlighting the overblown icons was posted on the Google support forum in mid-June, while the same user later reposted it on the Android Auto subreddit. Another Reddit post from earlier this year discusses the same issue, so it's a bug that has clearly been around for a while. The Android Auto UI is nearly impossible to use with blown-up icons and the taskbar, making this bug extremely frustrating and potentially dangerous to impacted users.

A large portion of the complaints come from owners of OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi phones, in addition to one report involving a Samsung Galaxy A53. Fortunately, Google knows about the bug's existence and is already hard at work on a fix. One common thread among the list of complaints is that all affected devices run Android 12.

Although Google is developing a solution to the problem, we don't have a specific timeline yet, so it's anybody's guess as to how long it would take to remedy this issue.