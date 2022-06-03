Android Auto for phone screens might be all but dead, but Google's in-car experience has never been better. We're just weeks away from the official dashboard redesign finally rolling out to users — assuming the promised "start of summer" deadline isn't missed. Google is also testing a mysterious new setup process, though it's not quite clear yet what changes have been made.

As spotted by Reddit user u/Gianfcal and by one of our tipsters, a notification pushed out to Android Auto users this morning mentions a new setup test. It's unclear if this only rolled out to Auto beta testers, though our tipster, at the very least, is a member of that group. That said, following through with setup doesn't seem to change anything. Instead, it offers the same process anyone who's used Android Auto in their car has seen before.

In the case of our tipster, the phone couldn't be properly set up through a wireless connection, though once it was plugged into the car directly, wireless Android Auto started working again. For now, all we can do is endlessly speculate on what this could mean. It's possible Google is planning to streamline its setup process — after all, with a new redesign and Android 13 on the way, it's as good a time as any. It could also be limited to a test of non-user-facing changes, which might speed up initial connections without presenting itself as any different to a driver.

I haven't seen any of my devices prompt me to go through a new setup process just yet, though I'm not part of the Android Auto beta group. If you've spotted this notification — and, more specifically, if you've noticed anything different or broken — make sure to send us a tip.

Thanks: Moshe

