Android Auto is a great way to get as hands-free as possible when you’re driving but need a bit of assistance with directions or entertainment with music. However, not every car manufacturer supports the in-car infotainment system, and that is especially true when it comes to certain electric vehicle makes. EV maker Lucid Motors announced back in June that Android Auto was finally coming to its cars this fall, and it will be added via an OTA update. Not every brand plays nice, though; Tesla is certainly not one that accepts Android Auto in its vehicles (at least, not without a workaround). It took until this summer for YouTube Music, another Google product, to make it to Tesla’s native infotainment system. While Tesla might not want to play nice with Google, Google seems to now be playing nice with Tesla charging standards.

Google Maps is adding an option to search for Tesla charging stations in Android Auto’s beta, version 12.9.143804. Android news site 9to5Google reported that users will, with the beta installed, now be able to toggle a setting to find Tesla (NACS) charging stations while driving cars that use that standard. While we don’t yet know when this will be available on the stable, public version of Android Auto, its inclusion as a fully-functional feature in the beta is a good sign that it won’t take too long for it to be enabled for everybody.

The electric road to universal charging

In 2023, Google Maps’ integration with Android Auto fully embraced EVs, adding support for finding charging stations that work with specific EV charging ports across different standards and manufacturers. Since then, the only standards that were supported were the J1772, CCS (Combo 1 and 2), Type 2, and CHAdeMO ports, but it lacked an option to find NACS stations, which is the Tesla standard. Obviously, since Android Auto doesn’t work in Teslas, the only reason that NACS stations needed to be included into Google Maps on Android Auto was for non-Tesla cars that use the NACS adapter type, such as General Motors’ EVs in short order.

