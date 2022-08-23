The latest version of Android Auto has begun rolling out during the last couple of weeks, and it seems the new update may be causing issues for some users. The update is titled Android Auto 7.8.6, and for some, it is greeting them with a “phone not compatible” message when they try to reconnect to their car.

A thread on Google’s support forum (via 9to5Google) that began on August 12 explains an issue that stops Android Auto from working. The first report comes from a user who connects their phone to the car with a USB cable. It says to update the Android Auto app, but the app closes when that button is pressed, and it asks them to reconnect to Android Auto. So far, there hasn’t been a fix for the problem.

This report is followed by over 130 other replies, with some appearing as soon as the last 24 hours, so it's an ongoing issue. Some see error messages such as "Android Auto is not responding," while others are faced with a blank screen. The exact issue differs depending on the user's in-car display, but it essentially means you can’t connect to your smartphone.

People are using Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and other Android phones throughout the thread. There are even a few Pixel devices, including one user with a Pixel 6. It doesn't seem these issues are specific to any particular phone models, though.

Three days ago, one of the Android Auto team took to this thread to say that they’ve shared the information with the team, but there isn’t an update on what you can do to fix it. There doesn’t seem to be a quick fix for this issue so far, either. Hopefully, Google will figure out a fix sooner rather than later.