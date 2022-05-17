Not everything's been working smoothly for some Samsung Galaxy S22 series owners trying to connect their fresh-off-the-shelves phones to Android Auto. Instead, a significant number of users report that USB cables only end up charging the phone, rather than connecting it to the system as it should. We've been hearing about this problem ever since the S22 landed back in February, and while some affected users were able to get things working by playing around with the cable a bit, a more definitive solution looks it's started to arrive through a new update.

According to the latest comments on the Google Support threads (via 9to5Google), the Android Auto app's most recent update (v7.7) fixes the cable problem and allows the Galaxy S22 to connect normally. The update's currently under beta rollout, but you can skip the wait by manually downloading it from APKMirror.

Unfortunately, this new release isn't exactly a universal panacea. Some S22 users are now seeing a black screen on Android Auto after a seemingly successful connection — and these even include those who previously weren't facing problems at all. It isn't clear what's going on here, but from what we can tell, Google still has some fixing to do.

Compounding the mess, this isn't just the Galaxy S22 our problems are linked to, and Google Pixel owners have been complaining about it as well (across multiple Pixel models). They also seem to have it slightly worse — not only does the phone screen go black, but it also sometimes reboots when it's disconnected from Android Auto. Weirdly, the issue is currently marked as "Fixed" on Google's Issue Tracker, despite a few comments claiming it persists. We sure hope that means an actual fix is coming soon, because so far this headache only feels like it's spreading.

