Summary Android Auto 14.1 beta is rolling out with support for select Android games.

The selection of games available includes Angry Birds 2 and Candy Crush Soda Saga.

It also introduces a new full-screen mode for games.

Android Auto is typically in the news for its connectivity woes and other bugs. More recently, Google pushed Android Auto 14 to the stable channel with temperature controls and other new features. It also hinted at how Gemini will replace Assistant in your cars. Now, just a few days later, Google has released Android Auto 14.1 with support for Android games. Yep, you read that right: games. You can now enjoy some of your favorite Android games directly on your car's infotainment screen.

Android Auto already provides access to a limited selection of HTML5 games meant to run on low-end hardware through GameSnacks. Announced as part of the March 2025 Android Feature Drop, select Android games installed on your phone will now appear on your car's infotainment screen with Android Auto 14.1.

According to 9to5Google, Google is now rolling out the build for users on the Play Store beta channel.

Once installed, you can play games like Angry Birds 2, Beach Buggy Racing, Candy Crush Soda Saga, and Farm Heroes Saga on your car's infotainment system. Google will likely expand the list of supported games in the future, but for now, these are the ones supported. The games will work over both wired and wireless Android Auto connections.

Your Android Auto gaming experience will vary depending on your car’s make and model, and it’s likely to be less smooth and buggier on older vehicles. You must have also launched the game once on your phone and set it up by giving the required permissions before you launch it through Android Auto.

Android Auto 14.1 introduces a new full-screen mode

Alongside support for games, Android Auto 14.1 introduces a new full-screen mode for apps. To exit this view, you must swipe down from the top of the display to bring up an Exit option.

Do note that Android Auto will only let you play games on your car's infotainment system as long as the car is parked. Moving it out of park mode will immediately exit any ongoing games and gray out their shortcuts in the app drawer.

If you’re not part of the Android Auto beta channel, you’ll need to wait a few more weeks until Google rolls out a build with support for games on the stable channel. Alternatively, sideload the latest beta build to try out the changes today.