Android Auto 14, the latest version of Google's vehicle-centric operating system (OS), began rolling out in beta earlier this month. The build, which highlighted upcoming temperature and defrost controls, seems to be transitioning to a stable release, bringing not only enhanced vehicle system controls, but also the long-awaited Gemini integration.

As highlighted by Google in a recent surprise announcement, it intends to completely phase out Google Assistant in favor of Gemini later this year, and proof of that has already started appearing in the new Android Auto build.

Gemini arriving on Android Auto was a question of when, not if. Hints surrounding the integration were spotted earlier in January this year, and then subsequently earlier this month too. Now, following the rollout of Android Auto 14 in stable, the folks over at 9to5Google have found further proof that alludes to Gemini's arrival — and that too, much sooner than expected.

Code strings within the update highlight Gemini's eventual presence, paired with image files for Gemini (attached below). Essentially confirming that Google Assistant will be replaced, one string reads "Gemini is now the personal AI assistant in your car." Other connected strings, mostly connected to Gemini's Android Auto feedback prompts, read:

Gemini is now the personal AI assistant in your car How was the message summary content? How satisfied were you with Gemini in Android Auto today? What was your primary goal for using voice interaction in Android Auto today? Select the task that had the biggest impact on your satisfaction. How was your Gemini experience?

Source: 9to5Google

For what it's worth, Gemini still isn't live with the latest stable build, but we know what the integration will look like once live. Similar to its mobile app implementation, Gemini and Gemini Live on Android Auto will surface with a blue and purple hue at the bottom edge to indicate that the AI assistant is listening or speaking.

Additionally, Gemini's shortcut icon will be displayed on your in-vehicle display's bottom right corner, taking up the Google Assistant shortcut spot we've familiarized over the years. Tapping the icon would then surface the Gemini Live icon.