Google announced the Pixel Buds Pro on May 11th during the opening keynote of I/O 2022. Over two months later, the earbuds are going up for preorder today in select markets. The premium wireless earbuds are the first in the Pixel Buds series to support multipoint audio, allowing you to switch between connected devices seamlessly. Ahead of their retail availability, starting July 28th, Google is activating audio switching on Android — and has also confirmed that the feature is coming to select Sony and JBL headphones.

Audio switching is based on Fast Pair, which makes initiating the pairing process as simple as bringing the earbuds or headphones near your phone. Fast Pair and contextual information based on what you are listening to and your actions gives Android the clues it needs to automatically switch your earbuds between paired devices. Keeping action in consideration is essential — you want your earbuds to remain connected to the tablet you're watching video on, even when you pick up your phone to check on an unread notification. And when the switch does happen, a notification will show up to let you quickly switch the audio source back to the original device.

When your Pixel Buds Pro arrive, you'll be able to enable audio switching in Device details from the Bluetooth settings page, after going through the initial pairing process. After that, the earbuds will automatically switch between all your linked Android phones.

Audio switching is rolling out to Android and the Google Pixel Buds Pro starting today. Google also intends to expand automatic device switching to Android TV, Chromebooks, and presumably other platforms slated to get Fast Pair support. Multipoint support will arrive for select Sony and JBL headphones in the "coming weeks." While most of the best wireless earbuds for Android do not support multipoint audio just yet, with the OS now gaining support for automatic audio switching, here's hoping this changes in the future.