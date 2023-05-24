It has been a while since Microsoft brought Android app support to Windows 11. However, one of our biggest gripes with the deployment has been the limited choice of compatible apps available on the Amazon Appstore. Although the Appstore has grown at a steady pace, it’s only now that Microsoft is officially welcoming Android app submissions from all developers who want to get their wares onto Windows.

Microsoft recently announced a bunch of AI-powered enhancements to the Microsoft Store for native Windows apps and PWAs, not to be confused with the Amazon Appstore for Android apps on Windows. However, the footnotes quietly hid away an announcement — Microsoft is opening Android app submissions to all developers. The only prerequisite is the developer should have an Amazon Appstore Developer account.

Developers interested in listing their Android apps for use on Windows are advised to check out Microsoft’s developer resources to make sure the app can handle window resizing comfortably. This is a major requirement on computers running Windows 11, but isn’t necessarily a consideration on the usual Android devices. Developers also need to ensure the apps optimized for touch input are mapped correctly to corresponding keyboard and mouse inputs on WSA. Thankfully, the Amazon Appstore has detailed documentation explaining how this can be done.

Microsoft’s initiative is rather late, but still much-needed. It can take some time for developers to start releasing apps and updates specifically designed with Windows 11 users in mind, though. If you’re in a hurry to try out apps on your computer, you might consider sideloading apps on WSA with our helpful guide.

Meanwhile, WSA is getting progressively better with support for Android 13, picture-in-picture, and more. Despite this, the stable version of WSA is still limited to a few geographic regions, and remains unavailable in many others. This could also be tied to the Amazon Appstore’s limited availability hamstringing the expansion, but it would be nice to see the situation change as WSA matures.