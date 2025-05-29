Traveling can be enjoyable and inspirational. Visiting the right place with the right people can heal the body and clear the mind. Traveling can also be expensive, and I'm not only talking about the high price of plane tickets. When you're at your destination, you could easily spend more than you planned, especially if you use a different currency or adapt to the local shopping etiquette.

You can travel smarter and save money on trips. You could grab food and snacks from a grocery store instead of dining out. You could bring a budget Android phone in case you lose or someone steals your daily driver. There are also many Android apps you could use to reduce expenses when traveling, and these are the ones I recommend.

7 Airalo offers cheap mobile data while abroad

Get an eSIM to avoid roaming charges