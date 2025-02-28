Background removal is an elusive business. It’s hard to find tools that offer background removal, let alone good ones, and it’s much harder to find any that offer it as a free feature. There are a handful of ways to achieve transparent backgrounds in your best phone photos . Some are a little creative, and some cost money. When you want to do something fun with your phone’s portrait photos or use them in some artistic images, it’s good to know the places where you can remove backgrounds without searching for yourself.

5 Photoroom AI

An app dedicated to background removal

Close

I never thought removing backgrounds from images was so important that an entire app needed to be dedicated to that alone, but Photoroom AI is exactly that. The premise is for product photos, allowing you to remove the original background and replace it with a better one.

It works within seconds of uploading your photo. Once removed, you’re presented with basic editing tools and export options. You can add your image to basic templates within the app or use AI backgrounds and other tools (Pro members only). Photoroom Pro costs $90 per year.

Photoroom AI’s free version allows for up to 250 exports without watermarks. The background removal tool and eraser tool are available under the free plan, along with very basic tools.

4 Canva

Pro-only feature

Close

Canva offers background removal and other tools similar to Adobe Express. Like Express, Canva’s background removal tool is part of its Canva Pro paid plan, which costs $120 per year. Canva offers lengthy free trials, from 14 days to 30 days, and offers them multiple times a year to Canva Free users, so you might not have to pay to subscribe for background removal.

Canva’s background removal tool, BG Remover, is part of its Magic Studio. This is the toolbox of AI features found in Canva, which are usually Canva Pro features only. Along with BG Remover are Magic Eraser and Magic Edit, which use generative AI to remove parts of your image.

You also need a Canva Pro subscription to export a transparent image from Canva. File formats like PNG are restricted for Canva Free users. All available formats do not support transparency unless you pay Canva some money.

3 Pixlr

AI image editing back background removal

Close

Pixlr is a browser-based and app-based AI image editor. It has a free option, but most of its tools are under the Plus and Premium plans, from $2 and $8 per month, respectively.

Its background removal tool is available for free users but isn’t the best tool for removing the background. It works in a roundabout way if you need the job done. I removed the background from an image of my cat, but it didn’t remove very well around his fur, leaving a residue of the background’s bright colors.

2 Adobe Express

Close

Adobe Express is one of my favorite tools for content creation. I use it most days of the week for various reasons. Adobe Express Premium is included in the Creative Cloud All Apps plan, as well as other plans like the Photography Plan, which includes Lightroom and Photoshop. Its background removal feature is typically a Premium tool. If you’re not a Creative Cloud subscriber, you can subscribe solely to Adobe Express on a monthly or annual basis, from $10 per month.

At the time of writing, the background removal tool is available under a free plan. This isn’t always the case, and the app states it’s only a temporary measure.

Express’s background removal and object removal brush use Adobe Firefly’s AI model. It works quickly and accurately on a variety of image types. The object removal tool can be used if you need to remove an object from your image without removing the entire background.

After your background is removed, you can download the image with a transparent background, open it to begin a new project in Express, or add a new background from many of the supplied categories. This is one way to add bokeh to the background of your phone photos if you didn’t get it in the camera.

1 InShot

Basic but effective background removal