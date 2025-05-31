You packed your backpack with snacks, socks, and a sleeping bag. Your pocket knife and fire-starter kit are in one pocket, and one of the best rugged Android phones is in the other. The sun is out, and you're ready for adventure. But could you be forgetting something?

I've explored more than 30 countries, and having the right apps makes my hikes and trips less frustrating and more enjoyable. Summer adventures are about exploration and recreation, not about fiddling with your phone. However, some apps can be helpful when exploring the wild, visiting a foreign place, outside of cell phone coverage, or trying to wow the kids by starting a fire, Bear Grylls style. Let's check them out.

7 Apps to identify plants and animals

Google Lens works great, but check out the alternatives