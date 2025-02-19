The home screen on your Android phone is prime real estate. It's the gateway to the apps you use most, the tools that help you navigate your digital life. Aside from essential widgets, take time to curate a collection of valuable apps for your home screen. In this post, I go over seven apps that deserve a coveted spot on your Android phone home screen. Each can streamline your day and boost productivity. From email and task management to password security and digital journaling, these apps will transform your Android device into a powerhouse of efficiency.

I won't bore you with the usual apps like Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. Instead, I focus on apps that impact organization, productivity, and well-being.

7 Microsoft Outlook: The ideal Gmail alternative

While Gmail is the most popular email client, I prefer Outlook for several reasons. I love the Focused inbox that filters irrelevant emails and doesn't distract me with endless daily notifications. Unlike Gmail, it has a Calendar functionality where I can check my upcoming events, favorite sports team's schedule, track sports events, TV schedule, and more with a single tap.

Other goodies include a robust OneDrive integration, Copilot AI (for Microsoft 365 and Copilot Pro subscribers only), contacts, and more. The Discover tab that showcases news articles is useless and doesn't deserve a place in an email app. I found it irritating.

6 TickTick: More than a task management app

TickTick secured its spot on my Android home screen because it goes above and beyond the typical to-do list app. First, it's a cross-platform solution with native apps on most platforms. Along with managing tasks, you can build habits, use the Pomodoro timer, and track your progress from a dedicated stats menu. It's the ultimate tool for staying organized, productive, and on top of your goals.

My favorite add-on is Eisenhower Matrix, which allows me to categorize my tasks and track everything like a pro. Theming engine is where TickTick truly shines. The app isn't limited to usual dark and light themes. There are themes based on season, city, photographs, activity, and more. You won't have a hard time tweaking the app to fit your preferences.

5 1Password: Keep your credentials safe

While there is no shortage of password managers on Android, I keep coming back to 1Password for several reasons. First, it has a proven track record of securing user data (unlike LastPass) and remains a cross-platform solution to access your credentials from anywhere.

1Password uses end-to-end encryption, and it's packed with a long list of features to edge out rivals like Chrome password manager. It supports autofill, multiple categories for your password entries, TOTP, vaults, categories, and tags to organize your related passwords, and more.

Watchtower is an interesting add-on that tracks compromised websites and vulnerable passwords and keeps you informed about potential data theft.

4 Journey: Jot down daily happenings

Unlike Apple, Google doesn't offer an app to jot down your daily happenings. Here is why, among all the apps, I prefer Journey on my Android home screen. Journey has a clean and minimalistic design, and it supports Material You.

You can go beyond text and embed photos, videos, and audio recordings to capture the full essence of your experiences. For organization, you can sort entries with tags, locations, and a calendar view and revisit those beautiful memories with a single tap.

3 Notion: An all-in-one productivity tool

Notion appearing on the list shouldn't surprise anyone. I wasn't a fan of its Android app before. However, the company has done a decent job of boosting speed and performance in the last few updates. While an app like Notion isn't designed for a small screen, it gives me quick access to my important pages.

I use Notion for personal knowledge management, tracking small projects, managing large databases, and jotting client meeting notes. It offers flexibility to adapt to any workflow and project type. Notion makes it easy to share pages and workspaces with others. Since it houses confidential personal and work data, I would love to see an option to lock it with biometrics.

2 Solid Explorer: Manage your files

While Google improved the default Files app on Android, it's still no match for my favorite file manager app of all time: Solid Explorer. It provides a powerful and versatile solution for navigating, organizing, and controlling my device's storage, cloud storage, and more.

I can also create and extract archives in various formats, including ZIP, RAR, and 7ZIP. This functionality eliminates the need for separate archiving apps. There are multiple theming options, customizable views, and the ability to create hidden folders. It's my go-to companion for managing everything with minute details on Android.

1 Google Home: Control your smart home like a pro

Since Google Home acts as the central control hub of my smart home ecosystem, it has become an indispensable part of my Android home screen. I can control a range of smart home devices, including lights, TVs, speakers, and more, with a single tap. With a recent Gemini integration, it's better than ever.

It's convenient to have these controls in one place, and creating routines for things like waking up or getting ready for bed has made my life easier. Google Home brings everything together and makes me feel like I'm living in the future.