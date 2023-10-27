Summary Google is calling for app developers to be more responsible with AI-generated content, asking them to report or flag potentially offensive content to enhance content filtering and moderation.

The AI-generated content policy currently applies to various types of apps, including text-to-text, text-to-image, voice-to-image, and image-to-image apps, as well as voice and video recordings created by AI.

Google has been rolling out updates to give Android device owners more control over their data, including restrictions on app access to photos and videos and improved permissions for specific apps. Staying informed about these updates can help users make more confident decisions about their personal data, consent, and privacy.

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, people are finding more uses for it every day. AI generators, in particular, are becoming popular for everything from image creation to answering search queries. Now, Google is asking app developers to be more responsible when leveraging this type of AI as it tries to moderate its impact on the internet.

Karina Newton, senior director of global product policy with Android, detailed guidelines in a blog post on October 25 for developers using AI-generated content. To adhere to Google’s effort to maintain responsible AI practices, developers now need to report or flag potentially offensive AI-created content. The ultimate goal is to enhance content filtering and moderation.

The company’s AI-generated content policy for apps being uploaded to the Google Play Store currently applies to the end-products of text-to-text, text-to-image, voice-to-image, and image-to-image apps. Voice and video recordings created by apps using AI are also included. However, apps and games that can’t leverage AI to generate content are exempt, even if they make use of media made by AI. Productivity apps that leverage AI are also excluded, as well as those that summarize non-AI-created content.

These changes are a part of Google’s latest Play Store policy updates for developers. Other updates include the restriction of app access to photos and videos — unless necessary for app functionality — and boundaries pertaining to full-screen notifications. The first is geared toward helping Android app users feel safer and more informed when consenting to data usage. The latter is to improve the user experience by allowing device owners to designate permissions to specific apps.

This is just one of many updates Google has rolled out as of late to give Android device owners more control over their data. The company isn’t oblivious to how overwhelmed people now feel when it comes to their digital privacy and consent. In May 2023, a preview of Android 14 indicated that Google was tweaking how app developers request and use user location data. Specifically, the company wants users to be able to see if apps are sharing their data after consenting to requests for access. The feature is being billed as Data Safety, and it eliminates the need to visit the Play Store for this information — permissions can be found in device settings.

Even if you don’t use AI on a regular basis, there are reasons to stay up to date with how it’s changing the technology landscape. Companies like Google continue to develop tools and guidelines to help the public navigate the evolving landscape. If you keep up with how these resources can be used to your advantage, you’ll feel more confident about decisions you make on your personal data, consent, and privacy.