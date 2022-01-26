Love it or hate it, Windows 11 is here to stay. While a few of the UI changes have not sat well with some, there's no denying that some of the new features — including Android app support — are very exciting. Unfortunately, mobile apps were nowhere to be found when Windows 11 launched — not for those outside the Windows Insider beta program, at least. Months after its initial release, Microsoft looks set to fully roll out support for Android apps for everyone — albeit in public preview — starting next month.

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that it plans to expand Android app support on Windows 11 to the public, along with taskbar improvements, a redesigned Notepad, and an enhanced Media Player. This release marks the first significant update to Windows 11 and is expected to land as soon as next month.

The ability to access Android apps on your computer sounds exciting, but you might want to go in with lowered expectations. As a public preview, Microsoft is effectively releasing an open beta, and it might come with some bugs or limitations in what you can do. Tests have been going on for quite some time now, and when the feature goes live, you'd only get access to a restricted number of apps from the Amazon Appstore. But, of course, if you love to tinker with stuff, there are workarounds — albeit unofficial — to get the Google Play Store installed instead.

It's not the only change coming to Windows 11 in this new update. The taskbar gets improvements like mute and unmute for calls, easier window sharing, and a weather widget, along with the possibility of missing functionality returning such as drag and drop. Plus, Notepad and Media Player have both received extensive makeovers.

If you're yet to jump on the Windows 11 bandwagon, you aren't out of luck. Microsoft's free upgrade rollout continues forward, with more compatible computers getting invites every day. Currently, you can only install a handful of apps via Amazon's store on Windows 11 without sideloading. Microsoft may extend its catalog timed with this public preview, but we'll have to wait and see.

