Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's almost the weekend, so it's time to check out the best Android app sales and the best Android game sales from the past five days. We have some excellent standouts this week, including Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition and Doom & Destiny. As always, we've highlighted the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the weekend.
If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.
Free
Apps
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
- How much can I spend? $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Home Workouts No Equipment Pro $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- SnagID - Site Snagging, Auditing & Inspection Tool $5.49 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Memorize: Learn GRE Vocabulary with Flashcards $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Memorize: Learn Italian Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 80s Music Radio Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- 90s Music Radio Pro $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hills Legend: Horror (HD) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Parenting Hero - Become a wiser parent $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rotation Key $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ReadEra Premium – ebook reader $10.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Default App Manager $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hydro Coach PRO: drink water $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Reporter - Scary Horror Game $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Reporter 2 - Scary Horror Game $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Sun: Key of Heaven $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Binary Fun: Number System Pro $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED! $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mortal Crusade $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- cress pro $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OVIVO - Black and White Platformer Game $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Achikaps Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Demetrios $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $12.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vodobanka Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- RPG Asdivine Hearts $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ciclo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- WalliPop Wallpapers $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Elements Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Garis Dark - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.79; Sale ends in 6 days
- Khromatic - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Cuticon Square - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Hopefully, everyone found some awesome sales within Android Police's weekly app and game sales roundup. This roundup will now exist as a static page, updated weekly, so if you'd like to check back every Friday, you can now bookmark this page for an easy return. So until next week, enjoy today's sales!