Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is almost here, and so it's time to check out the available app and game sales on the Play Store, including some fantastic standouts. First up is Bridge Constructor Portal, an enjoyable mashup of bridge construction and Valve's Portal mechanics. Next, I have OK Golf, one of the best golfing games on the platform. Last but not least is Fotonica, one of my personal favorites, a slick auto-runner that's reasonably challenging. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 16 temporarily free and 56 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Aircraft Status $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Simpan - Note various needs $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Riyaz Plus $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. One Swipe Notes - Floating Notes - Gesture Notes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Simple Photo Widget - Photo Widget - Gallery photo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Unit Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Dino Tim Full Version: Basic Math for kids $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Hero Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Math games for kids - Multiplication table (PRO) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Burning Fortress 2 $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Cross the Cliff $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Golden Hour+ $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Tinnitus Therapy Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Bluetooth Commander Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. BT/USB/TCP Bridge Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. CashBox Mobile $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Ice Rage: Hockey Multiplayer game $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. MiniChess by Kasparov－cognitive puzzles for kids♟️ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. The Tiny Bang Story－point and click adventure game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Chicken Police – Paint it RED! $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Neighbours from Hell 2 Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Dead Rain : New zombie virus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Dragon's Blade: Heroes of Larkwood $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Math Workout Pro - Math Games $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. OK Golf $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. while True: learn() $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. FOTONICA $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Wheels of Aurelia $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. AntVentor: Point and Click puzzle adventure $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Cooking trip: Back on the road $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  40. The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  41. Truberbrook $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  42. Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
  43. Kingdom Two Crowns $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  44. Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Blackdiant Purple - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Nova Dark Icon Pack - Rounded Square Shaped Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Nova Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Elegant Walls | UHD 4K Ad Free $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Material You Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. LED Blinker Notifications Pro -AoD-Manage lights $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Walmart's incredibly affordable 4K Android TV box just got even cheaper

At this price, why wouldn't you buy one?

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Matthew Sholtz (1679 Articles Published)

Matthew is a furious nitpicker and something of a (albeit amusing) curmudgeon. A person who holds an oddly deep interest in Android and advancing the state of gaming on the platform. Some may say a ridiculous task, but it is one he is willing to take on from the comfort of his armchair.

More From Matthew Sholtz