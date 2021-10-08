Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is almost here, and so it's time to check out the available app and game sales on the Play Store, including some fantastic standouts. First up is Bridge Constructor Portal, an enjoyable mashup of bridge construction and Valve's Portal mechanics. Next, I have OK Golf, one of the best golfing games on the platform. Last but not least is Fotonica, one of my personal favorites, a slick auto-runner that's reasonably challenging. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 16 temporarily free and 56 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Aircraft Status $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Simpan - Note various needs $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Riyaz Plus $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- One Swipe Notes - Floating Notes - Gesture Notes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Simple Photo Widget - Photo Widget - Gallery photo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Unit Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Dino Tim Full Version: Basic Math for kids $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math games for kids - Multiplication table (PRO) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Burning Fortress 2 $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cross the Cliff $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Golden Hour+ $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tinnitus Therapy Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bluetooth Commander Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- BT/USB/TCP Bridge Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- CashBox Mobile $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ice Rage: Hockey Multiplayer game $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- MiniChess by Kasparov－cognitive puzzles for kids♟️ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Tiny Bang Story－point and click adventure game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED! $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell 2 Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Rain : New zombie virus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dragon's Blade: Heroes of Larkwood $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Workout Pro - Math Games $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OK Golf $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- while True: learn() $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- FOTONICA $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wheels of Aurelia $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- AntVentor: Point and Click puzzle adventure $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking trip: Back on the road $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Truberbrook $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- Kingdom Two Crowns $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Blackdiant Purple - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Nova Dark Icon Pack - Rounded Square Shaped Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nova Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Elegant Walls | UHD 4K Ad Free $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Material You Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- LED Blinker Notifications Pro -AoD-Manage lights $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
