Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It's a slow day for sales, but I still have some quality standouts to share with everyone. First up is a huge discount for Evoland 2, an excellent RPG that's easily worth a dollar. Next, I have a sale for Redsun RTS Premium, an older strategy game that still holds its own. Last but not least is a significant reduction in price for Dariusburst -SP-, an enjoyable shoot 'em up. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 12 temporarily free and 33 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Dark screen filter - Blue light - Night mode $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Electron Config Engine $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fast Video Splitter for Whatsapp status $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Extreme Mini Fun Car Racing 3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Master: League Of Shadow - Ninja Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Survival Island: EVO PRO– Survivor building home $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Light Purple - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Play Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- PRO Voice Navigator "IGH" $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- pedestrian voice navigator PRO $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Custom Data Recorder $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Float It $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Handy Surveying $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- FIRE POWERAMP VISUALIZATION $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Greek Mythology For Kids $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iWilde Collection (Immersive Reading Experience) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Mahjong Fantasy $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Naked King $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Evoland 2 $8.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes of Flatlandia - Turn based strategy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DARIUSBURST -SP- $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in ?
- Thinkrolls Kings & Queens - Full $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Black Purple - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dark Purple - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hera Dark Icon Pack - Circle Shaped Dark Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hera Icon Pack - Circle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Nambula Purple - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- One4KWGT Reloaded - widgets for KWGT $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dusk KWGT $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Along with a search bar for faster directions