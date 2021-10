Welcome to Friday, everyone. This weekend is Halloween, and so a boatload of developers have placed their apps and games on sale in preparation for the holiday weekend. This means I have a ton of sales to share with everyone, including some awesome standouts. First up is Machinarium, the most popular adventure game from Amanita Design. Next, I have Slayaway Camp, a slick Sokoban-like puzzler that offers an awesome '80s slasher theme. Last but not least is Pascal's Wager, a dark fantasy action RPG that's perfect for Halloween weekend. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 22 temporarily free and 68 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Many Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro units exhibit a weird screen flicker problem Remember, every Pixel generation always comes with at least one strange issue

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email