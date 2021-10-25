Welcome to Monday, everyone. It's been a plump weekend, and so I have a boatload of sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is Zenge, a minimal puzzler that's currently completely free. Next, I have Hardboiled, a solid turn-based strategy game that offers clear Fallout vibes. Last but not least is Door Kickers, a real-time strategy game that's still pretty fun even though it's six years old. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 31 temporarily free and 57 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Movie Trailers Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 80s Music Radio Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 90s Music Radio Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Zenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- BattleTime: Ultimate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BattleTime 2: Ultimate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Defense Warrior Premium: Castle Battle Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Infinity Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG : Offline tap tap hero $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 2021 NEW Math puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peppa Pig: Party Time $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crazy Halloween Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero Armor Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WeaponWar $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Japes - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Light Orange - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Minka Light - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- One UI Icon Pack - Samsung Icons & Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Simple Quote Widget - Quote of the day widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- PDF Tools - Editor & Reader $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MPC MACHINE - Sampler Drum Machine Beat Maker $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- NetX Network Tools PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cryptomator $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Amazing Wheels Pro (No ads) $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- AnatomyMapp $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bird Mail Pro -Email App $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- How much can I spend? Expense Tracker Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sub Muxic for SubSonic Server $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WiFi Router Manager(No Ad) - Who is on My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Twilight Pro Unlock $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Sophie's Dice $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Solar 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Door Kickers $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Door Kickers: Action Squad $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Beat Workers $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pandemia: Virus Outbreak $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Electric Energy Tycoon $5.00 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Note Fighter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Romantic HOLIC: dream walker | Visual Novel Otome $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Demetrios $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fairy Knights : Story driven RPG $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hardboiled $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black Orange - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cuticon Squircle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dark Orange - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Garis Dark - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Nambula Orange - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Rigoletto - Squircle Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Squirrel - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Squircle Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Adaptive Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Adaptive Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Adaptive White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- WallCanic Walls $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iPear 14 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iPear 14 - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iPear Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iPear Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixie R -Icon Pack BETA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
