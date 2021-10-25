Welcome to Monday, everyone. It's been a plump weekend, and so I have a boatload of sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is Zenge, a minimal puzzler that's currently completely free. Next, I have Hardboiled, a solid turn-based strategy game that offers clear Fallout vibes. Last but not least is Door Kickers, a real-time strategy game that's still pretty fun even though it's six years old. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 31 temporarily free and 57 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Movie Trailers Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. 80s Music Radio Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. 90s Music Radio Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Zenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. BattleTime: Ultimate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. BattleTime 2: Ultimate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Defense Warrior Premium: Castle Battle Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Infinity Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. [VIP]Missile Dude RPG : Offline tap tap hero $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. 2021 NEW Math puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Peppa Pig: Party Time $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Crazy Halloween Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Superhero Armor Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Superhero Fruit 2 Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. WeaponWar $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Japes - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Light Orange - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Minka Light - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. One UI Icon Pack - Samsung Icons & Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Simple Quote Widget - Quote of the day widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. PDF Tools - Editor & Reader $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. MPC MACHINE - Sampler Drum Machine Beat Maker $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. NetX Network Tools PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Cryptomator $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Amazing Wheels Pro (No ads) $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. AnatomyMapp $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Bird Mail Pro -Email App $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. How much can I spend? Expense Tracker Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Sub Muxic for SubSonic Server $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. WiFi Router Manager(No Ad) - Who is on My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  14. iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  15. iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  16. iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  17. iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  18. The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  19. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  20. Twilight Pro Unlock $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Sophie's Dice $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Solar 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Door Kickers $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Door Kickers: Action Squad $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Beat Workers $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Pandemia: Virus Outbreak $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Electric Energy Tycoon $5.00 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Note Fighter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Romantic HOLIC: dream walker | Visual Novel Otome $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Demetrios $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Fairy Knights : Story driven RPG $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Hardboiled $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Black Orange - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Cuticon Squircle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Dark Orange - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Garis Dark - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Nambula Orange - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Rigoletto - Squircle Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Squirrel - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Squircle Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Adaptive Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Adaptive Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Adaptive White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. WallCanic Walls $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. iPear 14 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. iPear 14 - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. iPear Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. iPear Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Pixie R -Icon Pack BETA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Bubbles Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Knots Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Lines Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
