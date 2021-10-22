Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is almost here, and so I have a boatload of sales to share with everyone, including some excellent standouts. First up is Samorost 3 (two is also on sale), a slick point-and-click adventure from Amanita Design. Next, I have Doom & Destiny, a classic-style RPG that offers an enjoyable sense of humor. Last but not least is Baldur's Gate II, one of the best CRPGs ever made. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 23 temporarily free and 52 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Korean Word Beginner Quiz Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Scalak $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- "OXXO" $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Terry's Halloween $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bagatur Chess Engine with GUI: Chess AI (No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess from Kindergarten to Grandmaster (No Ads) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Glidey - Minimal puzzle game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gravity Force Finger 137: Cross Orbits (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Non Stop Balloons: Shooter for All (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stroop Effect Test: Challenge your Brain (No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Coin Princess $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Escape Balls :The Premium Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Merge Attack PvP: Attack on Legion $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Fighter : FPS zombie Shooter 3D $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Crystalline $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Ethereal Enigma $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Square Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
Sale
Apps
- Fussy Vegan $9.49 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- GeoExpert + $14.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro : music equalizer mp3 radio 3D $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Notes Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Charterstone: Digital Edition $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Eight-Minute Empire $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Istanbul: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 3 days
- Steam: Rails to Riches $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Raiders of the North Sea $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Reiner Knizia Yellow & Yangtze $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Root Board Game $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sagrada $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Save the Puppies Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This Is the Police 2 $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dust and Salt $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Guitar Fretter $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Generations $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hyperspace Delivery Service $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MO: Astray $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roll For It! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Captain is Dead $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tsuro - The Game of the Path $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WarAge Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alien Shooter $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Alien Shooter - Last Hope $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Alien Shooter 2 - Reloaded $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cube Card $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CyberHive $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Enpuzzled $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lanternium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Magic Cookies! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Royal Roads 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Samorost 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Samorost 3 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Choice of Life: Middle Ages $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Deck Dungeon $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Aeon's End $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Enchanted Worlds $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Selene Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Milky Launcher Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Launcher Prime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pix-Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
