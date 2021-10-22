Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is almost here, and so I have a boatload of sales to share with everyone, including some excellent standouts. First up is Samorost 3 (two is also on sale), a slick point-and-click adventure from Amanita Design. Next, I have Doom & Destiny, a classic-style RPG that offers an enjoyable sense of humor. Last but not least is Baldur's Gate II, one of the best CRPGs ever made. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 23 temporarily free and 52 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Korean Word Beginner Quiz Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Scalak $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. "OXXO" $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Terry's Halloween $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Bagatur Chess Engine with GUI: Chess AI (No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Chess from Kindergarten to Grandmaster (No Ads) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Glidey - Minimal puzzle game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Gravity Force Finger 137: Cross Orbits (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Non Stop Balloons: Shooter for All (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Stroop Effect Test: Challenge your Brain (No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Coin Princess $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Escape Balls :The Premium Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Merge Attack PvP: Attack on Legion $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Zombie Fighter : FPS zombie Shooter 3D $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. ACE Academy $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
  18. Crystalline $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
  19. Ethereal Enigma $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
  20. Kaori After Story $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Square Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours

Sale

Apps

  1. Fussy Vegan $9.49 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. GeoExpert + $14.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. LiquidPlayer Pro : music equalizer mp3 radio 3D $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Notes Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Charterstone: Digital Edition $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Eight-Minute Empire $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Istanbul: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Steam: Rails to Riches $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Raiders of the North Sea $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Reiner Knizia Yellow & Yangtze $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Root Board Game $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Sagrada $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Save the Puppies Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. This Is the Police 2 $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Dust and Salt $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Guitar Fretter $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Hatsune Miku Logic Paint $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Hero Generations $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Hyperspace Delivery Service $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. MO: Astray $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Roll For It! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. The Captain is Dead $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Tsuro - The Game of the Path $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. WarAge Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Alien Shooter $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Alien Shooter - Last Hope $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Alien Shooter 2 - Reloaded $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Cube Card $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. CyberHive $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Enpuzzled $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Katy & Bob: Cake Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Lanternium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. Magic Cookies! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Royal Roads 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Samorost 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. Samorost 3 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. The Choice of Life: Middle Ages $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  40. One Deck Dungeon $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  41. Sentinels of the Multiverse $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  42. Aeon's End $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  43. The Enchanted Worlds $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Selene Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Milky Launcher Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Star Launcher Prime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Pix-Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
