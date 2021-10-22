Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is almost here, and so I have a boatload of sales to share with everyone, including some excellent standouts. First up is Samorost 3 (two is also on sale), a slick point-and-click adventure from Amanita Design. Next, I have Doom & Destiny, a classic-style RPG that offers an enjoyable sense of humor. Last but not least is Baldur's Gate II, one of the best CRPGs ever made. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 23 temporarily free and 52 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Korean Word Beginner Quiz Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

Icon packs & customization

Square Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

14 temporarily free and 44 on-sale apps and games for Wednesday Don't miss out on the sales for Cultist Simulator, Slaughter 3: The Rebels, and Cessabit

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email