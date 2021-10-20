Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Things have picked up since Monday, and so I have some excellent sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is Cultist Simulator, a highly-polished single-player card-based roguelike. Next, I have Slaughter 3: The Rebels, a third-person shooter that offers exemplarily graphics. Last but not least is Cessabit, a delightful black-and-white memory game. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 14 temporarily free and 44 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Onigiri KanaKana - Hiragana Katakana $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Edge Side Bar - Swipe Apps - App Shortcuts $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Hook $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Merge Number Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 2048 - Puzzle Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Emoji Quiz - Combine emojis to guess words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Soul Warrior Premium: Sword and Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Speed Math - Mini Math Games $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Light Yellow - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Darko5 - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Proton - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Xperia Theme - Fujiyama Night $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Xperia Theme - Osaka Castle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- aWallet Cloud Password Manager $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 6 days
- Differential Dx $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Earth 3D - World Atlas $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Guitar Engineer $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- KosChertified? Grocery List + $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Universe Astronomy For Kids $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BMI Calculator PRO $3.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 7 days
- Europe map $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hydro Coach PRO: drink water $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Swiss Driving Theory $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Breaking Gates – 2D Action Platformer $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cultist Simulator $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fait – The Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OUT OF THE BOX | Life Simulation Puzzle Adventure $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cessabit: a memory game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Frontline: Western Front - WW2 Strategy War Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- KNIGHTS $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PEG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stormhill Mystery (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vengeance RPG 2D $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Daily Wallpapers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Athena Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Athena Icon Pack: iOS icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Black Yellow - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Blackdiant Yellow - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dark Yellow - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Nambula Nuclear - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- One4KWGT Pro: KWGT Pro widgets $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pixel Ring - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- iOS 15 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iOS 15 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pix Material Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- One UI 4 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One UI 4 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One UI 4 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- GRADION Icon Pack: On sale $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Don't miss out on the sales for Rusted Warfare, Hot Guns, and cress pro