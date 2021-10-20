Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Things have picked up since Monday, and so I have some excellent sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is Cultist Simulator, a highly-polished single-player card-based roguelike. Next, I have Slaughter 3: The Rebels, a third-person shooter that offers exemplarily graphics. Last but not least is Cessabit, a delightful black-and-white memory game. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 14 temporarily free and 44 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Onigiri KanaKana - Hiragana Katakana $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Edge Side Bar - Swipe Apps - App Shortcuts $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Hook $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Merge Number Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. 2048 - Puzzle Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Emoji Quiz - Combine emojis to guess words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Soul Warrior Premium: Sword and Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Speed Math - Mini Math Games $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Light Yellow - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Darko5 - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Proton - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Xperia Theme - Fujiyama Night $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
  5. Xperia Theme - Osaka Castle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Sale

Apps

  1. aWallet Cloud Password Manager $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Differential Dx $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Earth 3D - World Atlas $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Guitar Engineer $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. KosChertified? Grocery List + $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Universe Astronomy For Kids $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. BMI Calculator PRO $3.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Europe map $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Hydro Coach PRO: drink water $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Swiss Driving Theory $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Breaking Gates – 2D Action Platformer $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Cultist Simulator $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Fait – The Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. OUT OF THE BOX | Life Simulation Puzzle Adventure $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Cessabit: a memory game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Frontline: Western Front - WW2 Strategy War Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. KNIGHTS $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. PEG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Stormhill Mystery (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Vengeance RPG 2D $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Daily Wallpapers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Athena Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Athena Icon Pack: iOS icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Black Yellow - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Blackdiant Yellow - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Dark Yellow - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Nambula Nuclear - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. One4KWGT Pro: KWGT Pro widgets $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Pixel Ring - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. iOS 15 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. iOS 15 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Pix Material Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. One UI 4 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. One UI 4 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. One UI 4 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. GRADION Icon Pack: On sale $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
26 temporarily free and 24 on-sale apps and games for Monday

Don't miss out on the sales for Rusted Warfare, Hot Guns, and cress pro

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Matthew Sholtz (1685 Articles Published)

Matthew is a furious nitpicker and something of a (albeit amusing) curmudgeon. A person who holds an oddly deep interest in Android and advancing the state of gaming on the platform. Some may say a ridiculous task, but it is one he is willing to take on from the comfort of his armchair.

More From Matthew Sholtz