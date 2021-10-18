Welcome to Monday, everyone. It looks like things were slow over the weekend, though we still have some excellent sales along with some quality standouts to share with everyone today. First up is Rusted Warfare, a popular classic-style RTS that doesn't contain ads or in-app purchases. Next, I have Hot Guns, a solid side-scrolling shooter that supports controllers. Last but not least is cress pro, a minimal puzzler that's easily worth $1. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 24 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Folder Server - WiFi file access $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Notes $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Livemocha: Learn Languages (Special Edition) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- PixEye - Testing and repairing the device $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Memorize: Learn Chinese Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Memorize: Learn TOEFL Vocabulary with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- New Princess DressUp Game $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Swipe Break Out PvP : PangPang2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Grow Heroes VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Let the Pharaoh Free $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Monster Killer Pro - Assassin, Archer Hero Shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Egyptian Pyramids Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Jump Jump Farm $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- VR Pirates Ahoy - Underwater Shipwrecks Voyage $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- World War 3 - Tower Defense $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Merge Number Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- MR RACER : Car Racing Game - Premium - MULTIPLAYER $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Vertical Wallpapers - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Minka Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pixel Net - Neon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Stony Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bubbles Battery Indicator - Charging animation $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Word Swag - Classic Edition, Cool Fonts, Android $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- 3D Geeks 🤓: Premium License for 3D Printing $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Movies 3 Pro - Movie & TV Collection Library $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Prime pagine Pro $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Katy & Bob: Safari Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Warhammer Quest $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chess Coach Pro $9.49 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Quadropoly Pro $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- cress pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hot Guns $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mission Ammunition $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Circle Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Nambula Kathleen - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Nambula Sunflower - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Camo Light Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iOS 15 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lux Dark – iOS Inspired Icon Pack $5.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in ?
- WalP Pro - Stock HD Wallpapers (Ad-free) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
