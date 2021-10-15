Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's the end of the week, which means I have some awesome sales for the weekend, including some fantastic standouts. First up is Monument Valley 2, an extremely popular puzzle game that just saw a new chapter added to the game this week. Next, I have Battle Chasers: Nightwar, a classic-style RPG themed around the story and art of the Battle Chasers comic book. Last but not least is Space Marshals, an enjoyable top-down strategic shooter that's easily worth $1. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 13 temporarily free and 44 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Brightness Control - Brightness Scheduler $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- New Math Puzzles 2021 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 10x10 Merge Dice $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Car Racing Challenge - Climb Car Racing $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Moto Bike Racer Pro Fighter 3D $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- LADB — Local ADB Shell $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard & Mouse Premium $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- F-Stop Gallery Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Moon Writer Pro Key $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Site Inspection - Snagging, Site Auditing, faults $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Acode - powerful code editor $9.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Galaxy Trucker $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Kahuna $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- King Tactics - The Wars of the Roses $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Legends of Andor – The King’s Secret $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Through the Ages $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ubongo - Puzzle Challenge $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ChessFinity PREMIUM $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- One Line Coloring $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space Marshals $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Argo's Choice: Offline Visual Novel Adventure Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Buff Knight - Offline Idle RPG Runner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crying Suns $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monument Valley 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Murders on Budapest $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Underworld Office: Offline Mystery Visual Novel $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Botanicula $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crown of the Empire 2: Around the World $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CHUCHEL $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dealer’s Life - Pawn Shop Tycoon $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gun Tactics $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Minaurs $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Not Exactly A Hero: Interactive Story Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Series Makers Tycoon: TV Tycoon Simulator $2.49 -> $1.49;
Icon packs & customization
- Surreal Walls: Fantasy walls $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Crimson - Unique blend of Wallpapers $2.49 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 3 days
- ARC Launcher® Pro 2021 Themes,DIY,Wallpaper,FAST $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ares Launcher Prime,Themes Wallpaper App locker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Computer Launcher Win 10 Launcher Prime 2021 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Elements Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
