Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's the end of the week, which means I have some awesome sales for the weekend, including some fantastic standouts. First up is Monument Valley 2, an extremely popular puzzle game that just saw a new chapter added to the game this week. Next, I have Battle Chasers: Nightwar, a classic-style RPG themed around the story and art of the Battle Chasers comic book. Last but not least is Space Marshals, an enjoyable top-down strategic shooter that's easily worth $1. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 13 temporarily free and 44 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Brightness Control - Brightness Scheduler $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  2. English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. New Math Puzzles 2021 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. 10x10 Merge Dice $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Car Racing Challenge - Climb Car Racing $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Moto Bike Racer Pro Fighter 3D $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. LADB — Local ADB Shell $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard & Mouse Premium $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. F-Stop Gallery Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Moon Writer Pro Key $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Site Inspection - Snagging, Site Auditing, faults $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Acode - powerful code editor $9.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Galaxy Trucker $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Kahuna $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. King Tactics - The Wars of the Roses $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Legends of Andor – The King’s Secret $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Through the Ages $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Ubongo - Puzzle Challenge $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Battle Chasers: Nightwar $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. ChessFinity PREMIUM $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. One Line Coloring $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Space Marshals $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. 7Days: Offline Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Argo's Choice: Offline Visual Novel Adventure Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Buff Knight - Offline Idle RPG Runner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Crying Suns $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Lovecraft's Untold Stories $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Monument Valley 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Murders on Budapest $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Underworld Office: Offline Mystery Visual Novel $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Botanicula $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Crown of the Empire 2: Around the World $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. CHUCHEL $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Dealer’s Life - Pawn Shop Tycoon $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Gun Tactics $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Minaurs $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Not Exactly A Hero: Interactive Story Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Series Makers Tycoon: TV Tycoon Simulator $2.49 -> $1.49;

Icon packs & customization

  1. Surreal Walls: Fantasy walls $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Crimson - Unique blend of Wallpapers $2.49 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. ARC Launcher® Pro 2021 Themes,DIY,Wallpaper,FAST $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Ares Launcher Prime,Themes Wallpaper App locker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Computer Launcher Win 10 Launcher Prime 2021 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Elements Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
11 temporarily free and 28 on-sale apps and games for Wednesday

Don't miss out on the sales for Reigns: Game of Thrones, Slaughter 2: Prison Assault, and Binary Fun

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Matthew Sholtz (1681 Articles Published)

Matthew is a furious nitpicker and something of a (albeit amusing) curmudgeon. A person who holds an oddly deep interest in Android and advancing the state of gaming on the platform. Some may say a ridiculous task, but it is one he is willing to take on from the comfort of his armchair.

More From Matthew Sholtz