Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Things have cooled down after a busy weekend, but I still have some quality sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is Reigns: Game of Thrones, a spinoff card swiping game that contains a GoT theme. Next, I have Slaughter 2: Prison Assault, a slick shooter that offers fantastic graphics for its age. Last but not least is Binary Fun, a puzzler that should appeal to all you number crunchers out there. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 11 temporarily free and 28 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Deflection LITE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Defender Battle Premium: Hero Kingdom Wars $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes Defender Premium - Epic Tower Defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Requence $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Revenge of Hero : Action 2D Platform Shooter Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Fly Pro - Airplane Game,Aiplane Shooter Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Frontier Wars Premium: Defense Heroes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP : Offline Retro RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Sunrise Gradient - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 11 hours
Sale
Apps
- Video Player - OPlayer $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Financial Calculators $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sniffer Wicap Pro $7.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animal Typing - Touch typing for children $14.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn C# .NET Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn C++ Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Kotlin Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn R Programming Tutorial PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Reigns: Game of Thrones $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Binary Fun: Number System Pro $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Terminal Control $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Expanse $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Wild Case (Full) $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Up and Down: gems $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Vera Icon Pack: shapeless icon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vera Outline Black: Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vera Outline Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vera Outline White Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Verticons Icon Pack $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MiUi 12 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MiUi 12 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MiUi 12 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Alpha Launcher Prime💎 Wallpaper,DIY,Themes,Fast $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Don't miss out on the sales for Reigns, Riptide GP: Renegade, and Downwell