Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Things have cooled down after a busy weekend, but I still have some quality sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is Reigns: Game of Thrones, a spinoff card swiping game that contains a GoT theme. Next, I have Slaughter 2: Prison Assault, a slick shooter that offers fantastic graphics for its age. Last but not least is Binary Fun, a puzzler that should appeal to all you number crunchers out there. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 11 temporarily free and 28 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Deflection LITE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sunrise Gradient - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 11 hours

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

