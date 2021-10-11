Welcome to Monday, everyone. It was a busy weekend, and so we have a huge list of sales today, including some awesome standouts. First up, there's a solid discount on Reigns, a slick card-based adventure where your choices matter. Next, I have a sale for Riptide GP: Renegade, an older wave racer that's still fun in 2021. Last but not least is a temporary price reduction for Downwell, a challenging platformer that's popular for a reason, it's fun. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 32 temporarily free and 61 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Money Manager - Expense Tracker, Personal Finance $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. STC - Shotgun Ballistics $6.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Word Resume Builder Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Word Resume Creator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. BitProject $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Reminder Pro $2.29 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Super Runner {Pro} $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Sudoku {Pega Pro} $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Sudoku {Premium Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Heroes Infinity Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Pixel Blade M Vip - Action rpg $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Defense Heroes Premium: Defender War Tower Defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Monkey GO Happy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Everybody's RPG: Reborn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Superhero Fight Premium: Sword Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Deep Space: First Contact™ $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Battery Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Lines Square - White Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Supercons - The Superhero Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. GIN Icon Pack - Get It Now $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Cocktails Guide PRO (more functions without ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Scalar Pro — Most Advanced Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. World History $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO - (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Learn Java: PRO by ApkZube (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Learn Python Programming Tutorial - PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. ArtRage: Draw, Paint, Create -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Downwell $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. GRIS $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Gunslugs 2 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Minit $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Reigns $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Reigns: Her Majesty $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. The Swords of Ditto $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Umiro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Witcheye $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Heal: Pocket Edition $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Riptide GP: Renegade $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Vengeance RPG $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Aftermath $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Denki Blocks! Deluxe $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Denki Blocks! Deluxe (Tablet) $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Endless ATC $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Forget-Me-Not $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Ground Effect $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Hard Lines $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Juggle! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Magnetic Shaving Derby $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Mixt $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Nobunaga's Shadow (Ninja RPG) $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Runic Curse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Spirit $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Super Soccer Champs $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Super Soccer Champs 2021 $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. Tennis Champs Returns $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. TileStorm $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. TileStorm: Eggbot's Irish Adventure $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. TileStorm: Eggbot's Polar Adventure $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Darko - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Prismatic Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Velvet Thinq Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Velvet Thinq Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Velvet Thinq White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Aphemis KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Bilfy Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. PixCards KWGT - Modern Card Style Widgets $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Pixurr Wallpapers - 4K, HD Walls & Backgrounds $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Rounded - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
