Welcome to Monday, everyone. It was a busy weekend, and so we have a huge list of sales today, including some awesome standouts. First up, there's a solid discount on Reigns, a slick card-based adventure where your choices matter. Next, I have a sale for Riptide GP: Renegade, an older wave racer that's still fun in 2021. Last but not least is a temporary price reduction for Downwell, a challenging platformer that's popular for a reason, it's fun. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 32 temporarily free and 61 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Money Manager - Expense Tracker, Personal Finance $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- STC - Shotgun Ballistics $6.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Resume Builder Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Resume Creator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- BitProject $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Reminder Pro $2.29 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Super Runner {Pro} $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sudoku {Pega Pro} $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Heroes Infinity Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Blade M Vip - Action rpg $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Defense Heroes Premium: Defender War Tower Defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monkey GO Happy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Everybody's RPG: Reborn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero Fight Premium: Sword Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Deep Space: First Contact™ $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Battery Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Lines Square - White Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Supercons - The Superhero Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- GIN Icon Pack - Get It Now $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cocktails Guide PRO (more functions without ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Scalar Pro — Most Advanced Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- World History $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO - (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Java: PRO by ApkZube (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Python Programming Tutorial - PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- ArtRage: Draw, Paint, Create -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Downwell $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- GRIS $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gunslugs 2 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Minit $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Reigns $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Reigns: Her Majesty $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Swords of Ditto $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Umiro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Witcheye $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Heal: Pocket Edition $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Riptide GP: Renegade $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vengeance RPG $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aftermath $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe (Tablet) $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Endless ATC $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Forget-Me-Not $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ground Effect $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hard Lines $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Juggle! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Magnetic Shaving Derby $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mixt $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nobunaga's Shadow (Ninja RPG) $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Runic Curse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spirit $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Soccer Champs $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Soccer Champs 2021 $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tennis Champs Returns $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- TileStorm $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Irish Adventure $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Polar Adventure $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Darko - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Prismatic Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Velvet Thinq Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Velvet Thinq Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Velvet Thinq White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aphemis KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bilfy Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PixCards KWGT - Modern Card Style Widgets $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixurr Wallpapers - 4K, HD Walls & Backgrounds $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
