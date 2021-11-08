Welcome to Monday, everyone. It's been a busy weekend, and so I have a large list of sales today, including a few standouts. First up is Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, a classic CRPG that's still a fan-favorite. Next I have The Quest, another classic RPG, but this one plays out in first person instead of birdseye. Last but not least is Braveland, a popular turn-based strategy game. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 51 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Sav PDF Viewer Pro - Read PDF files safely $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Travel Tracker Pro - GPS $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Number to word converter offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Simple Nav Bar - Navigation Bar - Simple Control $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Metatag Analyzer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Volume Slider Like Android P Volume Control $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Turkish Clarinet Fingerings $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight - Cash Knight $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bulbs - A game of lights $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kamikazee Dice Score Card $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Modern US Sniper Shooter 3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crazy Calculator - Calculator Game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Epic Heroes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Shooter : Dark Temple $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Fruit Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Best U - Be happy and feel great every day $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- G'Luck! - 2D platformer game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Line Deluxe VIP - one touch drawing puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Ghost Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- SUPER Baby Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Felinia's World $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Edge Lighting Pro - Border light & Hd wallpaper $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- ProAudio Music Player $3.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- FTP Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- All Video Audio Converter PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
- Storm radar and hurricane tracker - eRadar HD Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Video Board $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- VIP Notes $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- 3D Ball Compass $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Foundations Memory Work Cycle2 $7.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- Foundations Memory Work Cycle 3 $3.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Galaxy Trader $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Heroes 2 : The Undead King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ZombieVital DG $12.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tobrix $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sasaya $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SUPER Happy Style $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Quest $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Quest - Islands of Ice and Fire $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Awf Fit Dashboard - watch face $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Aline Pink: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aline Purple: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cubic Dark Mode - 3D Icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cubic Light - 3D Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dark Tosca - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dock 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dock Hexa 3D- Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Flat 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nambula Tosca - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pixel Cubic 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ambrosia for KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fiction REBORN $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MIUI Widgets for KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Smart iOS Style widgets $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MacOs Big Sur - Dynamic Live Wallpaper $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- TWP3 LCD Watch Face for WearOS $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Don't miss out on the sales for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated, Hidden Folks, and Vectronom