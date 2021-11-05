Welcome to Friday, everyone. Since last weekend was really busy, things are a little slower this Friday, but I still have some excellent sales to share with everyone, including some fantastic standouts. First up is SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated, which is a port of the classic console remaster that offers full controller support. Next, I have Hidden Folks, a slick and stylish black and white hidden object game. Last but not least is Vectronom, a challenging jumping block game that offers exceptional music. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 17 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Bookmark Manager - Website favorites manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cast Menu Widget Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- mAh Battery Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Up Left Out $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fractal Space HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- 2048 Puzzle Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bricks Breaker Pro : No Ads $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinite Puzzle $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castle Defender Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- House 2048 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- My City : Home $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Neo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Blex UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color Crayon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Glass HD - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lumbre - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- OS Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Plax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roui - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Salpicons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Smart navigation bar - navbar slideshow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wallpapers Gallery - HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Win Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Win10 Flat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- NoteBook Pro: Notepad Notes $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 11 hours
- App Manager $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Screen Lock Pro - Fingerprint, Smart lock, IRIS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Notas U Pro - Agenda for students $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dwarf Journey $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Jack in Space - educational game $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Moment : the Temple of Time $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vandals $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vectronom $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hidden Folks $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $3.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SpongeBob SquarePants BfBB $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Aline Yellow: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aline Blue: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Aline Green: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dark Sensation -Icon Pack BETA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
