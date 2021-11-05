Welcome to Friday, everyone. Since last weekend was really busy, things are a little slower this Friday, but I still have some excellent sales to share with everyone, including some fantastic standouts. First up is SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated, which is a port of the classic console remaster that offers full controller support. Next, I have Hidden Folks, a slick and stylish black and white hidden object game. Last but not least is Vectronom, a challenging jumping block game that offers exceptional music. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 17 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Looking for the previous sales roundup editions? Find them here.

Free

Apps

  1. Bookmark Manager - Website favorites manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  2. Cast Menu Widget Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  3. mAh Battery Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Up Left Out $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Fractal Space HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. 2048 Puzzle Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Bricks Breaker Pro : No Ads $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Infinite Puzzle $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Castle Defender Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. House 2048 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
  10. My City : Home $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Neo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Blex UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Color Crayon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Color Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Glass HD - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Lumbre - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. OS Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Plax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Roui - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Salpicons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Smart navigation bar - navbar slideshow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Wallpapers Gallery - HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Win Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Win10 Flat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. NoteBook Pro: Notepad Notes $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 11 hours
  2. App Manager $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Screen Lock Pro - Fingerprint, Smart lock, IRIS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Notas U Pro - Agenda for students $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Dwarf Journey $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Jack in Space - educational game $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. The Moment : the Temple of Time $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Vandals $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Vectronom $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Hidden Folks $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $3.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. SpongeBob SquarePants BfBB $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Aline Yellow: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Aline Blue: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Aline Green: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Dark Sensation -Icon Pack BETA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
13 temporarily free and 30 on-sale apps and games for Wednesday

Don't miss out on the sales for KWGT Kustom Widget Pro Key, Mathematiqa, and LayerPaint HD

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Matthew Sholtz (1703 Articles Published)

Matthew is a furious nitpicker and something of a (albeit amusing) curmudgeon. A person who holds an oddly deep interest in Android and advancing the state of gaming on the platform. Some may say a ridiculous task, but it is one he is willing to take on from the comfort of his armchair.

More From Matthew Sholtz