Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Things have calmed down after a wild weekend of game sales, but I still have some awesome sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is KWGT Kustom Widget Pro Key, an unlock app for a popular widget creation app KWGT Kustom Widget Maker. Next, I have Mathematiqa, a puzzle and riddle game that's amassed over 100K installs. Last but not least is LayerPaint HD, a lesser-known drawing app that offers a boatload of features and a reliable developer. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 13 temporarily free and 30 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Mandala Maker 360 $6.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- OnSite Checklist - Quality & Safety Inspector $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Brightness Manager - brightness per app manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- MinionSlayer: Growth Defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Truth Or Dare Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Empire Warriors: Tower Defense Offline Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Khromatic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Light Pink - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Teardrop White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Lines Square - Neon icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Simple Clock Widget - Word Clock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- LayerPaint HD $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Auto TTS $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 7 World Wonders For Kids $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gym Coach Beginner workout Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The three little pigs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Mathematiqa - Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Legend Match 3 Puzzle Game $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black Pink - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cuticon Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dark Pink - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fledermaus - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- KLCK Kustom Lock Screen Pro Key $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- KLWP Live Wallpaper Pro Key $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- KWGT Kustom Widget Pro Key $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nambula Bubblegum - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nambula Pink - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Norma - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- OTO - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Rubuk - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Shimu icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aline Black: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Aline White: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Anubis White - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Anubis Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Anubis White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Anubis Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lanting Icon Pack: Material and Colorful $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neuon KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- TapOn KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ripple Elite - Walls for the Elite $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Don't miss out on the sales for The Room: Old Sins, The House of Da Vinci, and Atom RPG