Welcome to Monday, everyone. Thanksgiving is this week, which means black Friday is only a few days away, and you know what Black Friday means. It means it's sales season. This is why our app and game sales roundup is so plump, so if you're looking for the best apps and game sales currently available, you've come to the right place. Not only is there a boatload of sales available today, but I also have a few standouts worth highlighting. First up is Hook, a fantastic minimal puzzler that's currently free. Next, I have Peace Death, a quirky arcade simulator that's perfect for killing time. Last but not least is Slaughter 2: Prison Assault, a slick shooter that offers fantastic graphics. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.
Free
Apps
- Video Player - OPlayer $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Handy List $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sky Light Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- UT Promoter - PRO: Get views and subscribers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- One Swipe Notes - Floating Notes - Gesture Notes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Status Saver $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Document Scanner - Scan PDF $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gallery $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Image to Text OCR $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 90X Photo Lab Editor Pro $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Minerals Guide (+ Identifier) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- SwimE - swim entries, swim times, swim comparison $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Hook $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- klocki $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Defender Battle Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Epic Heroes War - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Heroes Defender Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Island Heist: 3D offline adventure game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Offline Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP : Offline Retro RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Frontier Wars Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- LeagueMon VIP - Offline League Monster Defence $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Square Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Light Green - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pixel Net - Neon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Azulox Icon Pack - Dark mode $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Falling Flowers Red - Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Paper Ocean Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- HTTP Redirection Trace $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Swiftly switch - Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bimostitch Panorama Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Financial Calculators $2.49 -> $1.11; Sale ends in 5 days
- Messaging Tesla $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Notas U Pro - Agenda for students $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SkySafari 6 Plus $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SkySafari 6 Pro $39.99 -> $19.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SUI File Explorer PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- TXD Tool $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D Ball Compass $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3D Galaxy Map PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Custom Formulas $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Moon Calendar Plus $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- NFC ReTag PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Screen Master Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- VidTrim Pro - Video Editor $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO - (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Java: PRO by ApkZube (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Python Programming Tutorial - PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Notes $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Alice Beyond Wonderland $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SuperDS64 Pro (LeonDS Emulator) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Expanse $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Up and Down: gems $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Argo's Choice: Offline Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Escape From Crimson Manor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Murders on Budapest $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Point. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Underworld Office: Offline Mystery Visual Novel $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cahoots $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Chess Openings Trainer Pro $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Coffee Roaster $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Last Day Survivors ( zombie shooter TDS ) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Not Exactly A Hero: Interactive Story Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Curse Of Zigoris $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pix Material Colors Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pix Material Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pix - Minimal Black/White Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Black Green - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Blackdiant Green - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Circa - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Circle Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dark Green - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Nambula Green - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Nambula Kathleen - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Nambula Sunflower - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Olympia Sticker - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pix Material You Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Prismatic Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MiUi 12 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MiUi 12 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MiUi 12 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3D Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Elements Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fluid Walls - 4K Liquid Style Wallpapers $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nebula Icon Pack $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lucent KWGT - Translucence Based Widgets $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wave 3D Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wave Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Sensation -Icon Pack BETA $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Iggy-Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
