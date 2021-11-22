Welcome to Monday, everyone. Thanksgiving is this week, which means black Friday is only a few days away, and you know what Black Friday means. It means it's sales season. This is why our app and game sales roundup is so plump, so if you're looking for the best apps and game sales currently available, you've come to the right place. Not only is there a boatload of sales available today, but I also have a few standouts worth highlighting. First up is Hook, a fantastic minimal puzzler that's currently free. Next, I have Peace Death, a quirky arcade simulator that's perfect for killing time. Last but not least is Slaughter 2: Prison Assault, a slick shooter that offers fantastic graphics. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Video Player - OPlayer $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Handy List $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Sky Light Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. UT Promoter - PRO: Get views and subscribers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. One Swipe Notes - Floating Notes - Gesture Notes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Status Saver $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Document Scanner - Scan PDF $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Gallery $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Image to Text OCR $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. 90X Photo Lab Editor Pro $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Minerals Guide (+ Identifier) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. SwimE - swim entries, swim times, swim comparison $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Hook $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. klocki $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Defender Battle Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Epic Heroes War - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Heroes Defender Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Island Heist: 3D offline adventure game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Offline Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP : Offline Retro RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Frontier Wars Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. LeagueMon VIP - Offline League Monster Defence $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Square Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Light Green - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Pixel Net - Neon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Azulox Icon Pack - Dark mode $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Falling Flowers Red - Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Paper Ocean Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. HTTP Redirection Trace $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Swiftly switch - Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Bimostitch Panorama Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Financial Calculators $2.49 -> $1.11; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Messaging Tesla $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Notas U Pro - Agenda for students $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. SkySafari 6 Plus $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. SkySafari 6 Pro $39.99 -> $19.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. SUI File Explorer PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. TXD Tool $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. 3D Ball Compass $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. 3D Galaxy Map PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Custom Formulas $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Moon Calendar Plus $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. NFC ReTag PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Screen Master Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. VidTrim Pro - Video Editor $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO - (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Learn Java: PRO by ApkZube (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Learn Python Programming Tutorial - PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Notes $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Alice Beyond Wonderland $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. SuperDS64 Pro (LeonDS Emulator) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. The Expanse $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Up and Down: gems $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. 7Days: Offline Mystery Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Argo's Choice: Offline Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Escape From Crimson Manor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Murders on Budapest $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Point. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Underworld Office: Offline Mystery Visual Novel $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Cahoots $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Chess Openings Trainer Pro $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Coffee Roaster $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Last Day Survivors ( zombie shooter TDS ) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Not Exactly A Hero: Interactive Story Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. The Curse Of Zigoris $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Pix Material Colors Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Pix Material Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Pix - Minimal Black/White Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Black Green - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Blackdiant Green - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Circa - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Circle Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Dark Green - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Nambula Green - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Nambula Kathleen - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. Nambula Sunflower - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. Olympia Sticker - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Pix Material You Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Prismatic Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. MiUi 12 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. MiUi 12 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. MiUi 12 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. 3D Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Elements Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Fluid Walls - 4K Liquid Style Wallpapers $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Nebula Icon Pack $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Lucent KWGT - Translucence Based Widgets $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Wave 3D Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Wave Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Dark Sensation -Icon Pack BETA $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
  33. Iggy-Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
