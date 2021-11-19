Welcome to Friday, everyone. We're inching ever-closer to Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and so there are plenty of sales available as we enter the weekend, including some noteworthy games and apps. First up is a solid discount on KORG's Kaossilator synthesizer app. Next, I have a sale for Exploding Kittens, a popular game that plays like Russian Roulette. Last but not least is Out There: Ω Edition, a roguelike space exploration game similar to Space Truckers or FTL. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 52 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.
Free
Apps
- Manual Camera : DSLR - Camera Professional $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Scalar Pro — Most Advanced Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Resume Builder Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Resume Creator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Battery Charging Slideshow - Charging Photo Slides $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shot on Watermark on Photo - Like Shot On one plus $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wake Lock - Keep Screen On, Keep Screen Awake $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reminder Pro $2.29 -> Free; Sale ends ?
Games
- Asteroid Storm $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Heroes Infinity Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Highway Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stickman Master Offline Fighting Game Shadow Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zombie Defence Premium : Tap Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Defense Heroes Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hollow Earth - Hardcore Arcade Space Shooter $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Robot Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Warriors Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alice Trapped in Wonderland $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Burning Fortress 2 $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cross the Cliff $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku Challenge Offline $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Cross 3d horror game Full version $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- DEEMO -Reborn- $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Vertical Wallpapers - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Pixel Net White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- IELTS Practice Pro (Band 9) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Smart Notify Unlocker $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Calculatronics: EE calculators $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Electrohelper: EE Toolbox Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Physics helper-Calculators Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- FretBuzz Chords $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- KORG Kaossilator for Android -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Pachoink! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Galaxy Trucker $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Through the Ages $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ant Raid $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- AntVentor: point and click puzzle adventure quest $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Brain App: Ultimate Brain Training $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Exploding Kittens® - Official $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Farm Frenzy Premium: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Frontier Base : Shooter Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Funny Veggies! Kids games for girls, boys, babies $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- hocus 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- King of Dragon Pass: Text RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty－The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- ManHunter : Horror Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MAYATCH $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MiniChess by Kasparov－cognitive puzzles for kids♟️ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Montezuma 2: Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Out There: Ω Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Out There Chronicles - Ep. 1 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Out There Chronicles - Ep. 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- S&T: Medieval Wars Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $13.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Enchanted Kingdom Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Tiny Bang Story: Premium－point and click game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Heal: Pocket Edition $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neighbours from Hell 1 Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Runic Curse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Through the Darkest of Times $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vengeance RPG $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aftermath $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Animus: Revenant $12.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking trip: Back on the road $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- cress pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe (Tablet) $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Forget-Me-Not $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ground Effect $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hard Lines $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Juggle! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Magnetic Shaving Derby $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mixt $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- N-Back IQ games, test and memory Brain Builder Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spirit $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Soccer Champs $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Soccer Champs 2021 $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tennis Champs Returns $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- TileStorm $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Irish Adventure $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Polar Adventure $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Whale Trail Classic $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Quest of Wizard $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- RPG Legend of the Tetrarchs $8.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- RPG Crystal Ortha $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- RPG Alvastia Chronicles $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- RPG Covenant of Solitude $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- [Premium] RPG Chronus Arc $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Nova Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Nova Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Black Red - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dark Red - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Light Red - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nambula - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Nambula Red Carpet - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nambula Red - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nambula Watermelon - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Red Carpet - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Verticons Icon Pack $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Spaghetti Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Light Sensation- Icon Pack BETA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- One4KWGT Reloaded: KWGT widget $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Velvet Thinq Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Velvet Thinq Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Velvet Thinq White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Circulus: material-style icons $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lai: sticker-like icons $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lux Dark: gradient icons $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Timus Circle Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
