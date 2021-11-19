Welcome to Friday, everyone. We're inching ever-closer to Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and so there are plenty of sales available as we enter the weekend, including some noteworthy games and apps. First up is a solid discount on KORG's Kaossilator synthesizer app. Next, I have a sale for Exploding Kittens, a popular game that plays like Russian Roulette. Last but not least is Out There: Ω Edition, a roguelike space exploration game similar to Space Truckers or FTL. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 52 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.

Free

Apps

  1. Manual Camera : DSLR - Camera Professional $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Scalar Pro — Most Advanced Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Word Resume Builder Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Word Resume Creator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Battery Charging Slideshow - Charging Photo Slides $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Shot on Watermark on Photo - Like Shot On one plus $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Wake Lock - Keep Screen On, Keep Screen Awake $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Reminder Pro $2.29 -> Free; Sale ends ?

Games

  1. Asteroid Storm $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Heroes Infinity Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Highway Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Stickman Master Offline Fighting Game Shadow Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Zombie Defence Premium : Tap Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Defense Heroes Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Hollow Earth - Hardcore Arcade Space Shooter $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Superhero Robot Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Sword Warriors Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Alice Trapped in Wonderland $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Burning Fortress 2 $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Cross the Cliff $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Sudoku Challenge Offline $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. The Cross 3d horror game Full version $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. DEEMO -Reborn- $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Vertical Wallpapers - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Pixel Net White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days

Sale

Apps

  1. IELTS Practice Pro (Band 9) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Smart Notify Unlocker $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 10 hours
  4. Calculatronics: EE calculators $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Electrohelper: EE Toolbox Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Physics helper-Calculators Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. FretBuzz Chords $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. KORG Kaossilator for Android -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Pachoink! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Galaxy Trucker $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Through the Ages $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Ant Raid $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. AntVentor: point and click puzzle adventure quest $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Brain App: Ultimate Brain Training $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Exploding Kittens® - Official $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Farm Frenzy Premium: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. FootLOL: Crazy Soccer Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Frontier Base : Shooter Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Funny Veggies! Kids games for girls, boys, babies $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. hocus 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. King of Dragon Pass: Text RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. Majesty－The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  17. ManHunter : Horror Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  18. MAYATCH $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  19. MiniChess by Kasparov－cognitive puzzles for kids♟️ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  20. Montezuma 2: Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  21. Out There: Ω Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  22. Out There Chronicles - Ep. 1 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  23. Out There Chronicles - Ep. 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  24. Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  25. S&T: Medieval Wars Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  26. Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  27. Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $13.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  28. The Enchanted Kingdom Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  29. The Tiny Bang Story: Premium－point and click game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  30. Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  31. Heal: Pocket Edition $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  32. 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  33. Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  34. Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  35. Neighbours from Hell 1 Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  36. Runic Curse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  37. She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  38. Through the Darkest of Times $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  39. Vengeance RPG $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  40. Aftermath $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  41. Animus: Revenant $12.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  42. Cooking trip: Back on the road $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  43. cress pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  44. Denki Blocks! Deluxe $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  45. Denki Blocks! Deluxe (Tablet) $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  46. Forget-Me-Not $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  47. Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  48. Ground Effect $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  49. Hard Lines $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  50. Juggle! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  51. Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  52. Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  53. Magnetic Shaving Derby $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  54. Mixt $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  55. N-Back IQ games, test and memory Brain Builder Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  56. Spirit $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  57. Super Soccer Champs $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  58. Super Soccer Champs 2021 $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  59. Tennis Champs Returns $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  60. The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  61. TileStorm $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  62. TileStorm: Eggbot's Irish Adventure $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  63. TileStorm: Eggbot's Polar Adventure $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  64. Whale Trail Classic $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  65. Quest of Wizard $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  66. RPG Legend of the Tetrarchs $8.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  67. RPG Crystal Ortha $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
  68. RPG Alvastia Chronicles $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  69. RPG Covenant of Solitude $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  70. [Premium] RPG Chronus Arc $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Nova Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Nova Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Black Red - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Dark Red - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Light Red - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Nambula - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Nambula Red Carpet - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Nambula Red - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. Nambula Watermelon - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. Red Carpet - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  11. Verticons Icon Pack $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  12. Spaghetti Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  13. Light Sensation- Icon Pack BETA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. One4KWGT Reloaded: KWGT widget $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. Velvet Thinq Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Velvet Thinq Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Velvet Thinq White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Circulus: material-style icons $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Lai: sticker-like icons $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Lux Dark: gradient icons $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Timus Circle Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
26 temporarily free and 52 on-sale apps and games for Monday

Don't miss out on the sales for Florence, 911 Operator, and Dungeon Warfare

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Matthew Sholtz (1723 Articles Published)

Matthew is a furious nitpicker and something of a (albeit amusing) curmudgeon. A person who holds an oddly deep interest in Android and advancing the state of gaming on the platform. Some may say a ridiculous task, but it is one he is willing to take on from the comfort of his armchair.

More From Matthew Sholtz