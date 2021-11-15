Welcome to Monday, everyone. Thanks to a busy weekend, we have a plump list of sales today, including some noteworthy games. First up is Florence, a well-reviewed casual story-rich adventure game. Next, I have 911 Operator, a popular 911 simulation game where you fill the role of a 911 operator. Last but not least is Dungeon Warfare, an older but still enjoyable tower defense game. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 52 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Smart Loan Calculator Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Task Destroyer $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Memorize: Learn GRE Vocabulary with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Memorize: Learn Italian Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Back to Bed $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Demon Warrior Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neo Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Squid ball challenge $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Superhero War Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Extreme Mini Fun Car Racing 3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math games for kids - Multiplication table (PRO) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku {Pega Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Runner {Pro} $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tomb Hunter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Red $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ramka - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Distraction Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sunrise Gradient - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sunset Gradient - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Xperia Theme - Floating Squares $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Money Manager: Expense tracker $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 5 days
- PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Real kitt - talking AI app (Ultimate) $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Golden Hour+ $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tequila Radio: Internet Radio $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flight Instruments $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Internet Radio Recorder Pro $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- Modbus Monitor Advanced $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- N-Back IQ games test and memory Brain B. Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Heroes of Loot $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Labyrinth of the Witch DX $11.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 112 Operator $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BE-A Walker $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Counter Terrorist Agency $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radio Commander $6.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BonVoyage! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $2.49 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Little Mouse's Encyclopedia $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Under Leaves $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CHAMBER $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Donut County $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Florence $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gorogoa $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heroes of Flatlandia - Turn based strategy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Android 12 Colors - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Black and White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Minka Dark Squircle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Minka Light Squircle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pixel Ring Drop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Splatter - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Awf Polar - watch face $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flux - Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flux White - Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- INTEL HUD - animated watch face $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Liv Dark - Poweramp v3 Skin $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Liv Dark - Substratum Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Liv White - Poweramp v3 Skin $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Liv White - Substratum Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shadow Division - animated watch face $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Reactor Ultimate - watch face $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fruti Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Material U Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
