Welcome to Monday, everyone. Even though the holidays are over, we still have some excellent sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is a solid discount on Poweramp's unlocker, one of the best music players on Android. Next, I have a sale for The Enchanted Cave 2, an enjoyable endless dungeon diving game. Last but not least is a reduced price for Pocket Stables, a Kairosoft sim all about racing horses. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Memorize: Learn Thai Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Spanish Verb Blitz Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Photo Motion $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Livemocha: Learn Languages (Special Edition) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Word Resume Builder Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Word Resume Creator Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Boom Land $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Zenge $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- "OXXO" $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Slender man RE $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Island Heist: 3D offline adventure game $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- LeagueMon VIP - Offline League Monster Defence $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Monster Killer Pro - Assassin, Archer Hero Shooter $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ball Reach $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Christmas Puzzle Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Requence $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Bluric $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Spheroid Icon $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 10x Launcher $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tigad Pro Icon Pack $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Caya Icon pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Bouncer - Temporary App Permissions $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Draw Pixel Art Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Word Swag - Classic Edition $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Calculatronics: EE calculators $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Electrohelper: EE Toolbox Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Greek Mythology For Kids $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Notes $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Europe map $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wifi Auto PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Budget Blitz Pro - money tracking and planning $24.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Text Voice Pro Text-to-speech and Audio PDF Reader $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Poweramp Full Version Unlocker $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Achikaps Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Jetscout Mystery of the Valunians $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Enchanted Cave 2 $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vodobanka Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chuckie Egg 2017 HD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- KNIGHTS $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mega Mall Story $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Stables $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PEG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Timeflow: Time is Money Sim $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 1 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pilot Brothers 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pilot Brothers 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Outline Icons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vaporwave Wallpapers PRO - Live Wallpapers & Radio $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Analog Clock-7 PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- WIN Super INFMod M $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vibion - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
