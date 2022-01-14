Welcome to Friday, everyone. The beginning of the new year tends to be slow, but thankfully we have some solid sales today, including some excellent standouts. First up is Old Man's Journey, a gorgeous adventure game that also offers a heartfelt story. Next is Hexologic, a Sudoku-like game that uses hexagons instead of squares. Last but not least is ELOH, a relaxing puzzle game that offers a compelling rhythm mechanic. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.
Free
Apps
- Scalar Pro — Advanced Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Video Speed Controller Pro $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Video player - PRO version $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Number to word converter offline $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Sally's Spa $9.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cartoon Craft $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Empire Warriors - Offline Game $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Legend Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Cerco Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Milky Launcher Pro $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Launcher Prime $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hydro Coach PRO: drink water $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Moon Writer Pro Key $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- KReader PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- onTouch English Dict - Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Travel Tracker Pro - GPS $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Charlie the Duck $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Demetrios $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell 2 Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mindcell $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mortal Crusade $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Insider–interactive movie $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gnomes Garden 5: Halloween $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mega Mall Story 2 $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vengeance RPG 2D $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- ELOH $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Old Man's Journey $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Pascal's Wager $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Vera Icon Pack: shapeless icon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- PastelWalls: Pastel wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Frosty for KLWP $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Selene Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Selene Noir: Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Chocolate KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Android 12 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Android 12 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flat Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Don't miss out on the sales for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, Peace Death, and Doom & Destiny Advanced