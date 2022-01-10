Welcome to Monday, everyone. The holidays may be over, but we still have some awesome sales to share with everyone, including some excellent standouts. First up is SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, a fantastic port of the PS2 action game. Next, I have Peace Death, a quirky arcade simulator that's perfect for killing time. Last but not least is Doom & Destiny Advanced, an enjoyable turn-based RPG that doesn't take itself too seriously. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Riyaz Plus $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Unit Lab - Convert & Calculate $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. 80s Music Radio Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. 90s Music Radio Pro $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Recce - Navigation & Planning $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Stark Kettlebell $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. LiquidPlayer Pro : music equalizer mp3 radio 3D $5.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Fang Synth $3.49 -> free; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Offline Rpg Elixir Of Life Premium $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Trivia Master - Quiz Games $4.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. BattleTime: Ultimate $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Infinity Dungeon! $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Infinity Dungeon 2! $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Superhero Fruit 2 Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Crazy Halloween Puzzle $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. DungeonMon! $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Final Castle Defence:Idle RPG $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Hills Legend: Horror (HD) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Superhero Armor Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. WeaponWar! $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Lines Square - White Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Timus Circle: Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Black Army Omni - Icon Pack $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Money Manager Expense & Budget $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Incognito Browser Pro - Complete Private Browser $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Universe Astronomy For Kids $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. How much can I spend? Expense Tracker Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Romantic HOLIC: dream walker | Visual Novel Otome $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. The School - White Day $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Anime Studio Story $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Basketball Club Story $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Biz Builder Delux $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Katy & Bob: Cake Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Royal Roads 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. SpongeBob SquarePants BfBB $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Aline Orange: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Bladient Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. MD234 - Hybrid watch face $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. MD279: Digital watch face $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. MD280: Hybrid watch face $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. MD282: Digital watch face $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. WalP Pro - Stock HD Wallpapers $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Adaptive Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Adaptive White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Big dgt mod 5M $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Camo Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Pixie R -Icon Pack BETA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Bubbles Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Knots Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Lines Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. WFP 233 Spectacular Watch Face $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
