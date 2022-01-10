Welcome to Monday, everyone. The holidays may be over, but we still have some awesome sales to share with everyone, including some excellent standouts. First up is SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, a fantastic port of the PS2 action game. Next, I have Peace Death, a quirky arcade simulator that's perfect for killing time. Last but not least is Doom & Destiny Advanced, an enjoyable turn-based RPG that doesn't take itself too seriously. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.
Free
Apps
- Riyaz Plus $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Unit Lab - Convert & Calculate $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 80s Music Radio Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 90s Music Radio Pro $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Recce - Navigation & Planning $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stark Kettlebell $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro : music equalizer mp3 radio 3D $5.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fang Synth $3.49 -> free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Offline Rpg Elixir Of Life Premium $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Trivia Master - Quiz Games $4.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BattleTime: Ultimate $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinity Dungeon! $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinity Dungeon 2! $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crazy Halloween Puzzle $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- DungeonMon! $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Final Castle Defence:Idle RPG $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hills Legend: Horror (HD) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero Armor Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WeaponWar! $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Lines Square - White Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Timus Circle: Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Black Army Omni - Icon Pack $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Money Manager Expense & Budget $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Incognito Browser Pro - Complete Private Browser $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Universe Astronomy For Kids $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- How much can I spend? Expense Tracker Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Romantic HOLIC: dream walker | Visual Novel Otome $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The School - White Day $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Anime Studio Story $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Basketball Club Story $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Biz Builder Delux $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Royal Roads 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SpongeBob SquarePants BfBB $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Aline Orange: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Bladient Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- MD234 - Hybrid watch face $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- MD279: Digital watch face $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- MD280: Hybrid watch face $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- MD282: Digital watch face $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- WalP Pro - Stock HD Wallpapers $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Adaptive Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Adaptive White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Big dgt mod 5M $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Camo Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixie R -Icon Pack BETA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WFP 233 Spectacular Watch Face $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Don't miss out on the sales for Cubasis, YoWindow Weather, and Pocket Harvest