Don't miss out on the sales for Monopoly, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, and The Escapists: Prison Escape

Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's almost the weekend, so it's time to check out the best Android app sales and the best Android game sales from the past week, all to get everyone prepped for the weekend. Of course, I have some fabulous sales to share with everyone today, including some excellent standouts. First up is Monopoly, a digital adaptation of the famous board game. Next is Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, a slick point and click adventure. Last but not least is The Escapists: Prison Escape, a fantastic strategy game where's you'll put your prison escape skills to the test. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the weekend.

Here's where you can find our previous sales roundups if you're looking for older posts.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Inspire - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

104 of the best Android app and game sales for the weekend Don't miss out on the sales for Titan Quest, 9th Dawn II, and Bridge Constructor Portal

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email