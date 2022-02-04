Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's almost the weekend, so it's time to check out the best Android app sales and the best Android game sales from the past week, all to get everyone prepped for the weekend. Of course, I have some fabulous sales to share with everyone today, including some excellent standouts. First up is Monopoly, a digital adaptation of the famous board game. Next is Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, a slick point and click adventure. Last but not least is The Escapists: Prison Escape, a fantastic strategy game where's you'll put your prison escape skills to the test. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the weekend.

Free

Apps

  1. Rotation Control - Floating Rotation Control $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Memorize: Learn Spanish Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Simple Nav Bar - Navigation Bar - Simple Control $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Best U - Be happy and feel great every day $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Contacts Widget - Quick Dial Widget - Speed Dial $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Reminder Pro $2.29 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Ringtone Scheduler - Ringtone as per your mood $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. AppLock PRO $2.49 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Document Scanner - Scan PDF $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. "OXXO" $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Sudoku {Pega Pro} $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. A Tale of Little Berry Forest 1 : Stone of magic $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Calc Fast $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Inspire - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day

Sale

Apps

  1. CashBox Mobile $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Paint By Numbers Creator Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Stoxy PRO - Stock Market Live $7.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Money Manager: Expense tracker $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Passwords-Manager-Pro $4.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. SUI File Explorer PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. TaskLife Performance Tracker $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Dungeon Village 2 $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Evoland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Forest Camp Story $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. The Wild Case (Full) $5.49 -> $3.80; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Galaxy Trader $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Hatsune Miku Logic Paint $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. The Beggar's Ride $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. 4Goats Forever $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. Heroes of Flatlandia - Turn based strategy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  13. Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  14. Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  15. She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  16. SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  17. Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $12.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  18. Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  19. Z.O.N.A Shadow of Limansk Redu $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  20. BATTLESHIP - Multiplayer Game $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  21. Clue: The Classic Mystery Game $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  22. Endurance: infection in space (Premium) $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  23. Farm Frenzy Premium: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  24. Flockers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  25. hocus 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  26. Ice Rage Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  27. King of Dragon Pass: Text RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  28. Majesty－The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  29. MONOPOLY - Classic Board Game $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  30. Montezuma 2: Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  31. RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  32. RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  33. Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  34. Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  35. The Enchanted Kingdom Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  36. The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  37. The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  38. The Game of Life $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  39. THE GAME OF LIFE 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  40. THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  41. The Tiny Bang Story: Premium－point and click game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  42. Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  43. Worms 2: Armageddon $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  44. Worms 3 $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  45. Runic Curse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  46. Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  47. The Captain is Dead $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  48. AntVentor: point and click puzzle adventure quest $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  49. Cook, Serve, Delicious! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  50. Siege of Dragonspear $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  51. Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  52. Up and Down: gems $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  53. Heal: Pocket Edition $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  54. Pascal's Wager $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Luzicon Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Matrix Code - Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Verticons Icon Pack $1.69 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Monotone - Dark Icon Pack $1.69 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Octane icon pack $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. One4KWGT Pro: KWGT Pro widgets $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Dark Sensation -Icon Pack BETA $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
