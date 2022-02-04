Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's almost the weekend, so it's time to check out the best Android app sales and the best Android game sales from the past week, all to get everyone prepped for the weekend. Of course, I have some fabulous sales to share with everyone today, including some excellent standouts. First up is Monopoly, a digital adaptation of the famous board game. Next is Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, a slick point and click adventure. Last but not least is The Escapists: Prison Escape, a fantastic strategy game where's you'll put your prison escape skills to the test. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the weekend.
Here's where you can find our previous sales roundups if you're looking for older posts.
Free
Apps
- Rotation Control - Floating Rotation Control $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Memorize: Learn Spanish Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Simple Nav Bar - Navigation Bar - Simple Control $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Best U - Be happy and feel great every day $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Contacts Widget - Quick Dial Widget - Speed Dial $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Reminder Pro $2.29 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ringtone Scheduler - Ringtone as per your mood $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- AppLock PRO $2.49 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Document Scanner - Scan PDF $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- "OXXO" $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sudoku {Pega Pro} $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- A Tale of Little Berry Forest 1 : Stone of magic $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Calc Fast $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
Icon packs & customization
- Inspire - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
Sale
Apps
- CashBox Mobile $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Paint By Numbers Creator Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Stoxy PRO - Stock Market Live $7.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Money Manager: Expense tracker $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Passwords-Manager-Pro $4.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- SUI File Explorer PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- TaskLife Performance Tracker $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Dungeon Village 2 $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Evoland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Forest Camp Story $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- The Wild Case (Full) $5.49 -> $3.80; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Galaxy Trader $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Beggar's Ride $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- 4Goats Forever $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Heroes of Flatlandia - Turn based strategy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $12.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Limansk Redu $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- BATTLESHIP - Multiplayer Game $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Clue: The Classic Mystery Game $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Endurance: infection in space (Premium) $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Farm Frenzy Premium: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flockers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- hocus 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ice Rage Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- King of Dragon Pass: Text RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty－The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- MONOPOLY - Classic Board Game $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Montezuma 2: Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Enchanted Kingdom Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Game of Life $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Tiny Bang Story: Premium－point and click game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Worms 2: Armageddon $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Worms 3 $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Runic Curse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Captain is Dead $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- AntVentor: point and click puzzle adventure quest $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Siege of Dragonspear $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Up and Down: gems $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heal: Pocket Edition $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Pascal's Wager $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Luzicon Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Matrix Code - Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Verticons Icon Pack $1.69 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Monotone - Dark Icon Pack $1.69 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Octane icon pack $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- One4KWGT Pro: KWGT Pro widgets $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dark Sensation -Icon Pack BETA $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Don't miss out on the sales for Titan Quest, 9th Dawn II, and Bridge Constructor Portal