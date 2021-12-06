Welcome to Monday, everyone. Things have calmed down a bit after a crazy amount of sales over the last two weeks during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Luckily I still have some fabulous sales to share with everyone, including some excellent standouts. First up is Northgard, one of the better premium strategy games on the platform. Next, I have 9th Dawn III RPG, an outstanding dungeon-crawling RPG that offers so much content it's often described as a 2D Skyrim. Last but not least is Demetrios, a quirky adventure game that's easily worth a dollar. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games to start the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Moodreads: Music for reading books $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. AVS : Any Video Converter $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Unit Lab - Convert & Calculate $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Games

  1. Coin Princess! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. N752:A New Hope-Chapter 2 $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Grow Heroes VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Cartoon Craft $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Farm Mania 2019 - Fruit match 3 Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Hills Legend: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. 2048 - Puzzle Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Block Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. SLOC - 2D Rubik Cube Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Light Blue - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Black Army Sapphire Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Cross Stitch Saga $18.99 -> $11.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Xpert-Timer Mobile $15.00 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. KReader PRO $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Voicemail Saver $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Lost Horizon 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Space Grunts $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. 9th Dawn III RPG $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Demetrios $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Mindcell $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. SFD :Rogue TRPG $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Braveland Wizard $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Choice of Life: Middle Ages $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Little White Rocket - Relax & calm down in space $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Mortal Crusade $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Solitaire Halloween Story $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Northgard $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
  16. Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Sagon Circle: Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Android 12 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Android 12 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
