Welcome to Monday, everyone. Things have calmed down a bit after a crazy amount of sales over the last two weeks during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Luckily I still have some fabulous sales to share with everyone, including some excellent standouts. First up is Northgard, one of the better premium strategy games on the platform. Next, I have 9th Dawn III RPG, an outstanding dungeon-crawling RPG that offers so much content it's often described as a 2D Skyrim. Last but not least is Demetrios, a quirky adventure game that's easily worth a dollar. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games to start the week.
If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.
Free
Apps
- Moodreads: Music for reading books $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- AVS : Any Video Converter $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Unit Lab - Convert & Calculate $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Games
- Coin Princess! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- N752:A New Hope-Chapter 2 $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Grow Heroes VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cartoon Craft $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Farm Mania 2019 - Fruit match 3 Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 2048 - Puzzle Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Block Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- SLOC - 2D Rubik Cube Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Light Blue - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Black Army Sapphire Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Cross Stitch Saga $18.99 -> $11.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Xpert-Timer Mobile $15.00 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- KReader PRO $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Voicemail Saver $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Lost Horizon 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Space Grunts $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- 9th Dawn III RPG $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Demetrios $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mindcell $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SFD :Rogue TRPG $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland Wizard $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Choice of Life: Middle Ages $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Little White Rocket - Relax & calm down in space $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mortal Crusade $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire Halloween Story $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Northgard $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Sagon Circle: Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Android 12 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Android 12 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Don't miss out on the sales for Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, This Is the Police, and Doom & Destiny Advanced