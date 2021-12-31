Welcome to Friday, everyone. Today's New Year's Eve, and that means it's party time; it also means there's a boatload of sales available in celebration of the holiday, including some awesome standouts. First up is Battle Chasers: Nightwar, a slick RPG style after a popular '90s comic that offers enjoyable turn-based mechanics. Next is Swim Out, a delightful puzzler that's both challenging and relaxing. Last but not least is 7Days: Offline Mystery Story, an enjoyable adventure game that offers a great story. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best apps and games on sale for the holidays.
Free
Apps
- Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- 4K Video Player $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Document Scanner - Scan PDF $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gallery $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- SkanApp hands-free PDF book scanner $19.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stark Dumbbell $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Defense of Egypt TD Premium $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Asteroid $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
- WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Defender Battle Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Epic Heroes War - Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Even and Odd Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Heroes Defender Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Survivalist: invasion PRO $3.49 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP : Offline Retro RPG $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fall of Reich - WW2 Allied Siege $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Frontier Wars Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku Challenge Offline $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Survivor: Rusty Forest $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV $3.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crisis of the Middle Ages $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Inferno - Virtual Reality Roller Coaster (VR) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sonny The Mad Man $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Curse Of Zigoris $2.49 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Burning Fortress 2 $1.00 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cross the Cliff $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Let the Pharaoh Free $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pirate Defender Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Color Blocks: live wallpaper $1.50 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Maple: live wallpaper $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- NetMan: Network Tools & Utils $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Stoxy PRO: Stock Portfolio $7.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 11 hours
- 3D Anatomy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mindz - Mind Mapping (Pro) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Paint By Numbers Creator Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Weather Pro - Weather Real-time Forecast $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- WiFi Analyzer Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 3D Galaxy Map PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Financial Calculators $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 4 days
- HIIT - interval workout PRO $4.00 -> $2.00; Sale ends in 4 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Password Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Real kitt - talking AI app (Ultimate) $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- SoundWave 2 Boom $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- SoundWave 2 Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- SUI File Explorer PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- TXD Tool $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 3D Ball Compass $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- NFC ReTag PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PC Creator PRO - PC Building $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ISS Detector Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stark Fitness: Simply Train $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Storm radar and hurricane tracker - eRadar HD Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Swim Out $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 10 hours
- ALTER EGO COMPLEX $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Animus: Revenant $12.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Endless ATC $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- RPG Celestial Hearts $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Small Living World UNLOCKED $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tobrix $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Up and Down: gems $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Argo's Choice: Offline Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- cress pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grand Prix Story $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pocket Academy $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pocket League Story $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Sushi Spinnery $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Underworld Office $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super64Pro Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 1944 Burning Bridges Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cyberlords - Arcology $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Guitar Fretter $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nomads of the Fallen Star $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Not Exactly A Hero: Interactive Story Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Nomad 2 (Oreo+) $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crown of the Empire 2: Around the World $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Safari Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Majotori $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- ACTIVE Seven - Modern Digital $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Awf Digital 1 - watch face $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- One4KWGT Pro: KWGT Pro widgets $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- PRIME 003 - Modern Digital $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Caelus Duotone Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Arcade Daze XP Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Athena Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Athena Icon Pack: iOS icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Gems Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pix Material You Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- iPear 15 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iPear Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iPear Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Battery Saving Analog Clocks Live Wallpaper Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spaghetti Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Waiting for Christmas PRO Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Including sales for Slayaway Camp, Quell Reflect+, Old Man's Journey, and many more