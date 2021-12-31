Welcome to Friday, everyone. Today's New Year's Eve, and that means it's party time; it also means there's a boatload of sales available in celebration of the holiday, including some awesome standouts. First up is Battle Chasers: Nightwar, a slick RPG style after a popular '90s comic that offers enjoyable turn-based mechanics. Next is Swim Out, a delightful puzzler that's both challenging and relaxing. Last but not least is 7Days: Offline Mystery Story, an enjoyable adventure game that offers a great story. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best apps and games on sale for the holidays.

Free

Apps

  1. Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. 4K Video Player $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Document Scanner - Scan PDF $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Gallery $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. SkanApp hands-free PDF book scanner $19.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Stark Dumbbell $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Defense of Egypt TD Premium $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Asteroid $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Defender Battle Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Epic Heroes War - Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Even and Odd Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Heroes Defender Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Survivalist: invasion PRO $3.49 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP : Offline Retro RPG $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Fall of Reich - WW2 Allied Siege $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Frontier Wars Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Sudoku Challenge Offline $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. The Survivor: Rusty Forest $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV $3.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Crisis of the Middle Ages $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Inferno - Virtual Reality Roller Coaster (VR) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Sonny The Mad Man $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. The Curse Of Zigoris $2.49 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Burning Fortress 2 $1.00 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Cross the Cliff $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Let the Pharaoh Free $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Pirate Defender Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Color Blocks: live wallpaper $1.50 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Maple: live wallpaper $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days

Sale

Apps

  1. NetMan: Network Tools & Utils $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Stoxy PRO: Stock Portfolio $7.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 11 hours
  3. 3D Anatomy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Mindz - Mind Mapping (Pro) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Paint By Numbers Creator Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Weather Pro - Weather Real-time Forecast $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. WiFi Analyzer Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. 3D Galaxy Map PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Financial Calculators $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. HIIT - interval workout PRO $4.00 -> $2.00; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Password Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Real kitt - talking AI app (Ultimate) $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. SoundWave 2 Boom $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. SoundWave 2 Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. SUI File Explorer PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  17. TXD Tool $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  18. 3D Ball Compass $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. NFC ReTag PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. PC Creator PRO - PC Building $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. ISS Detector Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Stark Fitness: Simply Train $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Storm radar and hurricane tracker - eRadar HD Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Swim Out $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. ALTER EGO COMPLEX $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Animus: Revenant $12.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Endless ATC $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. RPG Celestial Hearts $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Small Living World UNLOCKED $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Tobrix $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Up and Down: gems $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. 7Days: Offline Mystery Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Argo's Choice: Offline Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. cress pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Grand Prix Story $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Pocket Academy $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Pocket League Story $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. The Sushi Spinnery $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Underworld Office $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. Super64Pro Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. 1944 Burning Bridges Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Battle Chasers: Nightwar $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. Cyberlords - Arcology $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. Guitar Fretter $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. Nomads of the Fallen Star $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  30. Not Exactly A Hero: Interactive Story Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  31. Star Nomad 2 (Oreo+) $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  32. Crown of the Empire 2: Around the World $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Katy & Bob: Safari Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  36. Majotori $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. ACTIVE Seven - Modern Digital $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Awf Digital 1 - watch face $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. One4KWGT Pro: KWGT Pro widgets $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. PRIME 003 - Modern Digital $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Caelus Duotone Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Arcade Daze XP Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Athena Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Athena Icon Pack: iOS icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Gems Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Pix Material You Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. iPear 15 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. iPear Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. iPear Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. 3D Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Battery Saving Analog Clocks Live Wallpaper Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Spaghetti Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Waiting for Christmas PRO Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
xmas-sales-2
These 163 amazing Android apps and games are discounted for the holidays

Including sales for Slayaway Camp, Quell Reflect+, Old Man's Journey, and many more

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Matthew Sholtz (1754 Articles Published)

Matthew is a furious nitpicker and something of a (albeit amusing) curmudgeon. A person who holds an oddly deep interest in Android and advancing the state of gaming on the platform. Some may say a ridiculous task, but it is one he is willing to take on from the comfort of his armchair.

More From Matthew Sholtz