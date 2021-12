Don't miss out on the sales for Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, This Is the Police, and Doom & Destiny Advanced

Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's the busy season, with tons of sales abound, all thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While these holidays are over, there are still a ton of sales available, with some quality standouts. First up is Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, a fantastic CRPG that still holds its own. Next, I have This Is the Police, a detective sim where you choose how the story plays out. Last but not least is Doom & Destiny Advanced, a quirky and polished RPG that offers hours of fun. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for Friday.

If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

23 temporarily free and 47 on-sale apps and games for Cyber Monday Don't miss out on the sales for Monument Valley, Zenge, and Monument Valley 2

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email