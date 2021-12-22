Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. App and game sales are really starting to pick up as we inch ever closer to Christmas, and so I have a huge roundup of sales today, including some excellent standouts. Not only has Square Enix listed a slew of its RPGs on sale today, Asmodee Digital and DIGIDICED both have a bunch of digital board game adaptations on sale, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best apps and games on sale for the holidays.

Free

Apps

  1. NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Unit Converter (Pega Pro) $7.49 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Math games for kids - Multiplication table (PRO) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Cytus II $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Demon Warrior Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Infinite Launch $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Modern US Sniper Shooter 3D $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. ShapeOminoes $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Special Elite force Mission $7.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Extreme Mini Fun Car Racing 3D $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Hero Z $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Sudoku {Pega Pro} $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Super Runner {Pro} $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Tomb Hunter Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. PUSH $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Shimu icon pack $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 1 days
  2. Octane icon pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  3. VectorScapes - Wallpaper Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. AngularDev PRO: Learn Angular Development OFFLINE $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. PythonPad PRO: Become a Python Programmer OFFLINE $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. ArtRage Vitae $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Intello X+ $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Moon+ Reader Pro $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Task Destroyer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Test bluetooth battery & ringtone PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Librera PRO: all book reader $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Site Inspection - Snagging, Site Auditing, faults $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Atom RPG $8.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Homo Machina $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Johnny Bonasera 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $3.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Vandals $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Vectronom $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics $5.99 -> $2.29; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Cat Lady - The Card Game $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Cookies vs. Claus $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Cottage Garden $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Death Come True $16.99 -> $10.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Eight-Minute Empire $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Ethereal Enigma $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Fighting Fantasy Legends $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Gaia Project $9.99 -> $6.60; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Hidden Folks $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Indian Summer $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Istanbul: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Kitty Powers' Love Life $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Kitty Powers' Matchmaker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Love Letter - Strategy Card Game $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Mystic Vale $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. Punch Club - Fighting Tycoon $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. Scythe: Digital Edition $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Small World: Civilizations & Conquests $5.99 -> $2.29; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Stockpile $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. Talisman $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. Talisman: Origins $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  40. Terra Mystica $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  41. The Castles Of Burgundy $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  42. Ticket to Ride $6.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 7 days
  43. Viticulture $9.99 -> $6.60; Sale ends in 7 days
  44. Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  45. Adventures of Mana $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  46. CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
  47. CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
  48. DRAGON QUEST $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  49. DRAGON QUEST II $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  50. DRAGON QUEST III $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  51. DRAGON QUEST IV $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
  52. DRAGON QUEST V $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
  53. DRAGON QUEST VI $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
  54. DRAGON QUEST VIII $19.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in ?
  55. FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE) $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  56. FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE) $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  57. FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  58. FINAL FANTASY VII $15.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
  59. FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered $20.99 -> $10.99; Sale ends in ?
  60. FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  61. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $11.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
  62. Graveyard Keeper $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  63. LIMBO $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  64. Secret of Mana $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
  65. THE LAST REMNANT Remastered $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in ?
  66. Trials of Mana $23.99 -> $17.99; Sale ends in ?
  67. VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH $17.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Nova Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Nova Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Ergon - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Acons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Awf Health [Dx] - watch face $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Dark Sensation -Icon Pack BETA $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Pix-Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Linebit - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Monotone - Dark Icon Pack $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Orb - 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Verticons Icon Pack $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
