Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. App and game sales are really starting to pick up as we inch ever closer to Christmas, and so I have a huge roundup of sales today, including some excellent standouts. Not only has Square Enix listed a slew of its RPGs on sale today, Asmodee Digital and DIGIDICED both have a bunch of digital board game adaptations on sale, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best apps and games on sale for the holidays.
If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.
Free
Apps
- NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) $7.49 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Math games for kids - Multiplication table (PRO) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cytus II $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Demon Warrior Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinite Launch $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Modern US Sniper Shooter 3D $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ShapeOminoes $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Special Elite force Mission $7.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Extreme Mini Fun Car Racing 3D $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Z $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku {Pega Pro} $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Runner {Pro} $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tomb Hunter Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- PUSH $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Shimu icon pack $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 1 days
- Octane icon pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- VectorScapes - Wallpaper Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- AngularDev PRO: Learn Angular Development OFFLINE $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- PythonPad PRO: Become a Python Programmer OFFLINE $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- ArtRage Vitae $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Intello X+ $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Moon+ Reader Pro $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Task Destroyer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Test bluetooth battery & ringtone PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Librera PRO: all book reader $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Site Inspection - Snagging, Site Auditing, faults $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Atom RPG $8.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Homo Machina $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Johnny Bonasera 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $3.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vandals $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vectronom $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics $5.99 -> $2.29; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cat Lady - The Card Game $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cookies vs. Claus $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cottage Garden $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Death Come True $16.99 -> $10.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Eight-Minute Empire $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ethereal Enigma $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fighting Fantasy Legends $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gaia Project $9.99 -> $6.60; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hidden Folks $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Indian Summer $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Istanbul: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kitty Powers' Love Life $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kitty Powers' Matchmaker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Love Letter - Strategy Card Game $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystic Vale $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Punch Club - Fighting Tycoon $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Scythe: Digital Edition $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Small World: Civilizations & Conquests $5.99 -> $2.29; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stockpile $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Talisman $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Talisman: Origins $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Terra Mystica $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Castles Of Burgundy $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ticket to Ride $6.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 7 days
- Viticulture $9.99 -> $6.60; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Adventures of Mana $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST II $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST III $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST IV $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST V $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST VI $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST VIII $19.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE) $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE) $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY VII $15.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered $20.99 -> $10.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $11.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
- Graveyard Keeper $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- LIMBO $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Secret of Mana $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- THE LAST REMNANT Remastered $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in ?
- Trials of Mana $23.99 -> $17.99; Sale ends in ?
- VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH $17.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Nova Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nova Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ergon - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Acons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Awf Health [Dx] - watch face $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Sensation -Icon Pack BETA $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pix-Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Linebit - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Monotone - Dark Icon Pack $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Orb - 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Verticons Icon Pack $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Don't miss out on the sales for Wayward Souls, Lumino City, and Summer Catchers