Welcome to Friday, everyone. We're ramping up quickly to Christmas, and so there are plenty of sales abound, including some excellent standouts. First up is the XCOM 2 Collection, the entire strategy game in mobile form. Next, I have Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, an excellent action RPG. Last but not least is Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Ed., a genre-defining CRPG. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.

Free

Apps

  1. ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Numberwiz $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. 7 World Wonders For Kids $5.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Memorize: Learn French Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Memorize: Learn Russian Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Smart Loan Calculator Pro $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Neon Beats | Musical AMOLED Game $1.00 -> free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Neon Valley | AMOLED Black Game $1.00 -> free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  3. Spaxe | Procedural Survival Space Alien Shooter $1.00 -> free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  4. [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight - Cash Knight $9.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Bulbs - A game of lights $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. 2048 Puzzle Game $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Dot Heroes - VIP Edition $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Dungeon Shooter : Dark Temple $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Infinite Puzzle $4.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Superhero Fruit Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Becker cat's adventures $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. G'Luck! - 2D platformer game $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Merge Monster VIP - Offline Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Stickman Ghost Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Trojan War Premium: Legend of Sparta $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Glow - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days

Sale

Apps

  1. BoxToGo Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. FTP Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Pupil Distance PD Meter Pro $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Super8Pro (nES/FC Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. View It Go - Gallery for Wear $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Offline Password Manager+:Cloud Backup & Biometric $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. VIP Notes $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Kahuna $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Dark Rage $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Ed. $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Aporkalypse - Pigs of Doom $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. ChessFinity PREMIUM $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days\
  8. Dwarf Journey $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Million Onion Hotel $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Titan Quest: Legendary Edition $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Frontline: Western Front - WW2 Strategy War Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. A Dark Room $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  14. Monster Hunter Stories $19.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
  15. XCOM 2 Collection $24.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Aline Blue: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Aline Green: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
  3. Aline Pink: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Awf Dash Digital - watch face $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Black Vanilla - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Caelus Black: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Caelus: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Caelus White: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Delux - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Delux - Round Icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. Delux Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. Delux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  13. Grace UX - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  14. Grace UX - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  15. Madness Substratum [Q | ANDROID 10] $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  16. TouchWiz - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  17. Flat 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  18. Dock 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  19. One UI 4 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  20. One UI 4 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  21. One UI 4 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  22. iOS 15 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. PushOn - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Transparent White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
28 temporarily free and 31 on-sale apps and games for Monday

Don't miss out on the sales for Townscaper, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, and Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Matthew Sholtz (1744 Articles Published)

Matthew is a furious nitpicker and something of a (albeit amusing) curmudgeon. A person who holds an oddly deep interest in Android and advancing the state of gaming on the platform. Some may say a ridiculous task, but it is one he is willing to take on from the comfort of his armchair.

More From Matthew Sholtz