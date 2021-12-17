Welcome to Friday, everyone. We're ramping up quickly to Christmas, and so there are plenty of sales abound, including some excellent standouts. First up is the XCOM 2 Collection, the entire strategy game in mobile form. Next, I have Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, an excellent action RPG. Last but not least is Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Ed., a genre-defining CRPG. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Numberwiz $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 7 World Wonders For Kids $5.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Memorize: Learn French Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Memorize: Learn Russian Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Smart Loan Calculator Pro $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Neon Beats | Musical AMOLED Game $1.00 -> free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Neon Valley | AMOLED Black Game $1.00 -> free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Spaxe | Procedural Survival Space Alien Shooter $1.00 -> free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight - Cash Knight $9.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bulbs - A game of lights $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 2048 Puzzle Game $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dot Heroes - VIP Edition $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Shooter : Dark Temple $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Infinite Puzzle $4.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Superhero Fruit Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Becker cat's adventures $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- G'Luck! - 2D platformer game $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Merge Monster VIP - Offline Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Ghost Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Trojan War Premium: Legend of Sparta $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Glow - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- BoxToGo Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- FTP Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pupil Distance PD Meter Pro $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Super8Pro (nES/FC Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 5 days
- View It Go - Gallery for Wear $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Offline Password Manager+:Cloud Backup & Biometric $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- VIP Notes $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Kahuna $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Dark Rage $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Ed. $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aporkalypse - Pigs of Doom $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ChessFinity PREMIUM $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days\
- Dwarf Journey $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Million Onion Hotel $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Titan Quest: Legendary Edition $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Frontline: Western Front - WW2 Strategy War Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- A Dark Room $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Monster Hunter Stories $19.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- XCOM 2 Collection $24.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Aline Blue: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Aline Green: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Aline Pink: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Awf Dash Digital - watch face $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Black Vanilla - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Caelus Black: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Caelus: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Caelus White: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Delux - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Delux - Round Icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Delux Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Delux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Grace UX - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Grace UX - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Madness Substratum [Q | ANDROID 10] $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- TouchWiz - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Flat 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dock 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- One UI 4 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- One UI 4 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- One UI 4 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- iOS 15 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PushOn - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Transparent White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
